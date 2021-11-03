POCATELLO — Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 administrators and high school athletic directors accepted a check from Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union for $80,000 to support high school athletic programs.
This Advantage Plus sponsorship is the fruit of a revised district sponsorship policy that the Board of Trustees approved in February to provide the district a path to larger corporate and community-based sponsorship opportunities.
In exchange for Advantage Plus’s contribution to the programs, each high school’s main and auxiliary gyms will feature an Advantage Plus logo on the gym floor for the next several years, according to the school district.
Tonya Wilkes, district athletic director, acknowledged that having a corporate logo on gym floors is a new development in the district but that it only means that “more and more local businesses, like Advantage Plus, are stepping up to support our local schools in a big way.”
“In essence, the question, ‘How can we maximize PCSD 25 facilities funding to support multiple sports/activities and leverage the most opportunities for student athletes, as well as the broader community?’ has framed every step of the new sponsorship program,” Wilkes said, adding that securing sponsors helps to offset the cost of maintaining district athletic programs.
Advantage Plus, which is headquartered in Pocatello, has been in business here since 1953. Jarod Brown, chief lending officer for Advantage Plus Federal Credit Union, said his organization considers the sponsorship to be a worthwhile investment.
“We’ve wanted to do something like this for a long time so we were excited to get on board when Tonya Wilkes presented her vision for district athletics,” Brown said. “The district has been in need of an infusion of funding to support athletic facilities and our team at Advantage Plus is happy to be able make this contribution that will benefit and support local programs and local kids.”
Wilkes called the revised sponsorship policy a “game-changer” for the school district and said it will allow her department to enhance what it offers to students and community members.