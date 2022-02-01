POCATELLO — Phil McGrane points out that elections are the largest events hosted in each community, and the logistics of planning them are huge.
McGrane, who is in his first term as clerk of Ada County, is running against Rep. Dorothy Moon, of Stanley, and Sen. Mary Souza, of Coeur d'Alene, for secretary of state in the Republican primary election on May 17.
The position is tasked with overseeing Idaho's elections, in addition to serving on the State Board of Land Commissioners, keeping records and other duties. McGrane recently visited the Idaho State Journal to discuss his campaign.
McGrane, who was worked his way up through the Ada County Clerk's Office throughout the past 15 years, believes he has the experience needed to successfully host statewide elections.
McGrane champions in-person, early voting as a means of minimizing lines on election night and making the process more secure.
"There should never be hour-long lines," McGrane said.
McGrane explained early voting "helps on all fronts." It's extremely secure because ballots are printed as voters come in, eliminating the risk of tampering. It's also far more convenient for voters, he said.
"The No. 1 reason people don't vote is because they're busy, and then on a Tuesday when you're taking kids to school, or trying to get them to soccer practice or you've had a long day at work and can't get out of the office, it can be hard to get to the polls," McGrane said.
The nation's two major political parties have advanced competing narratives about the 2020 election — one that it was the most secure election in the nation's history and the other that there was widespread corruption. McGrane believes neither storyline is true.
"What I do do know, is there voter fraud? Yes. Just in Ada County we have voter fraud cases we have prosecuted and are working on related to the 2020 election and ... that means it's happening elsewhere," McGrane said.
But McGrane said the voter fraud he's encountered hasn't been significant enough to change any election results. McGranes believes the state should be vigilant, but he explained there are adequate systems in place to prevent someone from voting more than once, for example.
"In Idaho I think we do particularly well on this front, despite what some would say," McGrane said.
The most common form of voter fraud he's encountered is felons attempting to vote, which is against state law.
McGrane sees opportunities to improve the system, such as doubling down on cross checking votes against records, but he's also concerned about "hyper partisan solutions."
He noted the country has both a history of voter fraud and of voter suppression and making good policy is "difficult when two sides are yelling at each other."
"There are election integrity issues we need to address but we need to be mindful of their impacts," McGrane said.
McGrane is a fourth-generation Idahoan. He was born in Pocatello, where he lived until he was 5. His parents were both nurses — his father was a pioneer of the state's medical LifeFlight program — and he said his childhood followed "wherever helicopters flew."
He earned an undergraduate degree in philosophy from University of Washington, a masters of public administration from Boise State University and a law degree from University of Denver. He believes his law degree would help him meet responsibilities as secretary of state to oversee uniform election law, as well as the uniform commercial code, and to serve on the land board.
Shortly after graduating from college, he took a job in Ada County helping to count ballots and recruit poll workers. After the 2000 election fiasco in Florida, when there were major issues with deciphering punches on paper ballots, McGrane also helped Idaho implement changes relating to its election technology.
During the three years in which McGrane has been Ada County clerk, his office has been rated among the top 10 places to work in the state.
"The county clerk, as I like to describe, is the wheels and cogs of county government. ... We are the face of other entities," McGrane said, adding few people interact regularly with judges, for example, but many people work with his court deputies.
McGrane believes the secretary of state serves as the backbone of the core systems that county clerk's rely upon, and he believes his experience would help him provide that support.
"When clerks run into situations they don't know how to handle, they call the secretary of state," McGrane said, explaining they tend to call when the problem is especially difficult.