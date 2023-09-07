The outside of Alpine Academy Middle School.
CHUBBUCK — The Academy Public Charter Schools are set to hold a grand opening for its new middle school, Alpine Academy, on Friday.
Lorien Peer, business manager for the Academy Public Charter Schools, said Alpine Academy is an expansion of the Connor Academy campus. Alpine will take students in grades six through eight.
"We have expanded our entire campus to be able to have over 800 students total," she said.
Peer said the academy is a state of the art facility that features a computer lab, fitness room and a music room.
"We strive for really high academics and a kind environment," she said.
Peer said the grand opening would be held Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Alpine Academy. Visitors will have a chance to tour the school and meet the teachers.
"We're happy to have anyone who would want to come out," she said.
Peer said there will be food trucks at the grand opening. The first 100 people who come will get a free voucher to one of the food trucks.
"We have several coming," she said. "The first 100 people get a voucher."
Peer said she looks forward to Alpine Academy starting its first year and that more children in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area will be able to come to the academy.
The grand opening will be held at 1295 Alpine Avenue in Chubbuck. More information about Alpine Academy can be found at academycharter.net.
