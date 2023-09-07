Alpine Academy

The outside of Alpine Academy Middle School.

 Photo courtesy of Lorien Peer

CHUBBUCK — The Academy Public Charter Schools are set to hold a grand opening for its new middle school, Alpine Academy, on Friday.

Lorien Peer, business manager for the Academy Public Charter Schools, said Alpine Academy is an expansion of the Connor Academy campus. Alpine will take students in grades six through eight.

