EASTERN IDAHO – It comes as no surprise that recreation is exploding on public lands and people are flocking to the outdoors. However, with the unprecedented level of use, various problems are starting to emerge, campgrounds are at capacity, trash continues to accumulate and patience is thinning as boat ramps remain congested and dispersed sites always seem to be full.
With the increase in use, fire officials are seeing an increase in abandoned campfires throughout the region. Conditions in the area are dry and a fire may start easily, spread quickly and burn intensely. Everyone is asked to practice heightened fire safety at all times. This week firefighters responded to two small fires caused by abandoned campfires; one in the Jedediah Smith Wilderness, in an area where campfires are prohibited, and another just north of Kilgore.
Easter Idaho Interagency Fire personnel have extinguished over 60 unattended or abandoned campfires so far this summer. Abandoned campfires can quickly escalate into wildfires. Where campfires are allowed, it is extremely important that they are completely extinguished and cold to the touch before campers leave their site. Visitors should never leave a fire unattended and can be held liable for suppression costs if their campfire becomes a wildfire. During times of elevated fire danger, a campfire is not encouraged.
Recreate Responsible does more than just remind visitors to leave no trace and practice safe social distancing. It reminds us that we all need to take the time to do our part to prevent human-caused fires. Fire officials urge individuals to take the extra time to make sure their campfire is completely out before leaving their campsite. To report a fire or smoke in the immediate area, call the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at 208-524-7600.