FORT HALL — One small group of community members has taken on the big task of rescuing man’s best friend and furry felines who are lost, missing or neglected on the Fort Hall Reservation and its surrounding areas.
The members of Fort Hall ROAR, a nonprofit organization that started up in 2016, have set out to help staunch the issue of animals roaming the reservation and also provide them with food, homes and health procedures to limit an overpopulation growth of stray or feral animals.
“We’re all just natural rescuers,” said Tressa Gonzales, co-founder of Fort Hall ROAR, which stands for Reservation Organized Animal Rescue. “We see animals at large all over the reservation so we just like to jump in and rescue them. And … animals being at large, needing rescues, that type of situation is going on everywhere, but it’s really, really needed on the reservation.”
One way that Gonzales and the members of Fort Hall ROAR have begun to tackle the issue has included holding four spay and neuter clinics at Alpine Animal Hospital in Chubbuck and Mountain View Veterinary Hospital in Pocatello over the past few months.
This effort, which Gonzales explained couldn’t have happened without partnerships from the All About the Animals Coalition and grant funding from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, has helped the team fix nearly 200 cats and dogs in three months to help decrease animal homelessness.
Gonzales explained that this help from the All About the Animals Coalition has been crucial, which is a group of six of Southeast Idaho’s rescue organizations, which includes Portneuf Animal Welfare Society, Bingham Humane Society, For the Love of Pets, Snake River Animal Shelter, Fort Hall ROAR and Pocatello Animal Shelter.
Gonzales further explained how several members from the coalition were pivotal in helping Fort Hall ROAR, such as Kristin Sanger, the president of the coalition who is also the executive director of the Snake River Animal Shelter, and coalition members Nick DeFilippis, Candace Jones, and Snake River Animal Shelter member Coby Voronovich.
Sanger helped bring in students from Brigham Young University–Idaho’s veterinary program to help with the clinic, which also allowed the students to receive hands-on experience and work with community members.
“They’re a reason a lot of this can happen,” Gonzales said.
“We are still so new and we still feel like we’re developing everything,” added co-founder Jessica First, who is involved with the organization with her husband, Anthony First. “Our number one goal right now is the spay and neuter clinic.”
Several of their other goals include educating and bringing awareness to the public regarding stray animals and ensuring that the animals they do rescue are well-fed and that their basic needs are met. They also strive to bring down pet ownership to the regulated limit of three animals per household to ensure that all animals are receiving the proper care and attention they deserve.
“Our group (forming together) is just an awakening, it’s making people step up to their animal care,” said Gonzales. “We are teaching and educating the community on how to network and seek out these resources.”
This type of networking has allowed Fort Hall ROAR to find many community members and organizations willing to pitch in to help support the local animals.
This past summer, the Idaho Humane Society provided them with a grant that allowed them to purchase $20,000 worth of dog food. They partnered with Fort Hall residents Robert Perry and Angela Diaz from the Fort Hall COVID-19 Relief Fund, who had space to store it.
“The wonderful thing about (Perry and Diaz) was that they were running their own food pantry, so they would just put some of the dog food in with the food pantry,” added Angie Wilhelm, one of Fort Hall ROAR’s members. “When someone picked up food, they had the option to pick up dog food as well.”
Fort Hall ROAR has also reached out to many other rescue organizations and shelters not just exclusive to the state of Idaho, which has opened up more opportunities to provide homes for neglected or stray animals.
Some of the rescue shelters and organizations they’ve partnered with include Snake River Animal Shelter, Bonneville Humane Society, Misfit Rescue, the Dustin Times Rescue, and the Cascade Canine Rescue, the latter of which is located in Oregon.
They have also seen interest from an organization from Canada interested in partnering with them, although they currently do not have the resources for international transfers.
“We appreciate all the help we have had in the area, ranging from Idaho Falls all the way through Oregon and Washington,” said First.
This support from these organizations has been crucial, because Fort Hall ROAR currently doesn’t have a facility to house animals.
“That’s one of our biggest dilemmas,” said Gonzales. “It’s hard for us to hold these animals. We don’t have a facility and we are fostering out of our own homes which is very hard to do. So the majority of our work is networking through these other connections to make it happen, otherwise it wouldn’t be possible without all these partners.”
One matter that Fort Hall ROAR would like the public to know is that they are not able to take on cases with feral animals.
“We don’t have the resources or training,” explained Wilhelm. “We don’t have the insurance and we can’t risk the safety of our rescuers. And that’s something the community needs to understand, is that we can’t work with feral populations.”
Gonzales encourages that if one does have a run-in or complications with a feral animal, that they contact Fort Hall Fish and Game.
The issue of feral animals is one of the issues that brought the group together.
“This is actually another issue of why we came together in the first place,” First explained. “There was a little boy who got attacked (by a feral animal) that sparked a lot of outrage in the community and that really got us together.”
Gonzales explained that many of Fort Hall ROAR’s members all have personal experiences dealing with strays and neglected animals, and that they gravitated toward each other as they began taking action to try and resolve the problem on the reservation.
“We started to become aware of who does what and where to go and I think the more it started to occur the more we started to realize we needed to come together as a group and tackle the problem,” Gonzales said.
For Austin Perez, who was introduced to the organization by his girlfriend Janae Crispin, the group was something that Fort Hall, as a community, needed.
“I learned firsthand that everybody (in the organization) is doing something, which is great and something that not a lot of people are doing now especially for the community, so I really appreciate that,” he said.
For Nancy Wahtomy, the decision to join the group came to her and her husband, Corey Caldwell, after stray dogs would roam about in their front yard. When she tried to find homes for the dogs, she was directed to Gonzales, and from there, she joined Fort Hall ROAR.
“It got to the point where I found Tressa and was told she helps and we were able to foster (the dogs) for a little bit and she was able to put them in a program and we went from there,” Wahtomy said. “We don’t have an animal patrol officer to call and tell them, ‘Hey, there’s a starving dog out here, can you come pick it up?’ They’re just out there on their own. So I connected with Tressa.”
“I know there is still a lot of need,” continued Wahtomy. “There are some dogs out there still suffering and stray cats galore, but working with Tressa and everyone else, I feel like I’m happy and I’m honored to know that we’re making a little bit of difference in our corner of our world. We’re making a small dent, but at least we’re doing it.”
For those interested in donating to Fort Hall ROAR, their Venmo account is @ROAR_FortHall, their PayPal account is ROARFortHall@gmail.com, and their Facebook page is Fort Hall ROAR. All donations will go to the animals. To contact them regarding missing or neglected animals in Fort Hall or the surrounding areas, call 208-406-8777 or email them at tressa_77@yahoo.com.