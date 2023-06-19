Lilia performs a Cyndi Lauper song during the RaYnbow Collective hosting a Back to School Pride Night for Brigham Young University students at Kiwanis Park in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 3, 2022. A federal judge has granted the request Friday, June 17, 2023, of a Utah-based group that organizes drag performances for a preliminary injunction, directing the city of St. George to issue a permit for the group to host an all-ages drag show in a public park and calling the attempt of city officials to stop the show unconstitutional.
Francisco Kjolseth - member image share, The Salt Lake Tribune
FILE - Chris performs during the headlining drag show as part of the RaYnbow Collective's Back to School Pride Night for BYU students at Kiwanis Park in Provo, Utah on Sept. 3, 2022. A federal judge has granted the request Friday, June 17, 2023, of an Utah-based group that organizes drag performances for a preliminary injunction, directing the city of St. George to issue a permit for the group to host an all-ages drag show in a public park and calling the attempt of city officials to stop the show unconstitutional.
Francisco Kjolseth - member image share, The Salt Lake Tribune
FILE - Kyel Beardall lights up the stage as Emerald Fantom Daaé before a packed ballroom at the Taggart Student Center at Utah State University in Logan, Utah, Nov. 15, 2018. A federal judge has granted the request Friday, June 17, 2023, of an Utah-based group that organizes drag performances for a preliminary injunction, directing the city of St. George to issue a permit for the group to host an all-ages drag show in a public park and calling the attempt of city officials to stop the show unconstitutional.
Francisco Kjolseth - member image share, The Salt Lake Tribune
Lilia performs a Cyndi Lauper song during the RaYnbow Collective hosting a Back to School Pride Night for Brigham Young University students at Kiwanis Park in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 3, 2022. A federal judge has granted the request Friday, June 17, 2023, of a Utah-based group that organizes drag performances for a preliminary injunction, directing the city of St. George to issue a permit for the group to host an all-ages drag show in a public park and calling the attempt of city officials to stop the show unconstitutional.
Francisco Kjolseth - member image share, The Salt Lake Tribune
FILE - Chris performs during the headlining drag show as part of the RaYnbow Collective's Back to School Pride Night for BYU students at Kiwanis Park in Provo, Utah on Sept. 3, 2022. A federal judge has granted the request Friday, June 17, 2023, of an Utah-based group that organizes drag performances for a preliminary injunction, directing the city of St. George to issue a permit for the group to host an all-ages drag show in a public park and calling the attempt of city officials to stop the show unconstitutional.
Francisco Kjolseth - member image share, The Salt Lake Tribune
FILE - Kyel Beardall lights up the stage as Emerald Fantom Daaé before a packed ballroom at the Taggart Student Center at Utah State University in Logan, Utah, Nov. 15, 2018. A federal judge has granted the request Friday, June 17, 2023, of an Utah-based group that organizes drag performances for a preliminary injunction, directing the city of St. George to issue a permit for the group to host an all-ages drag show in a public park and calling the attempt of city officials to stop the show unconstitutional.
Francisco Kjolseth - member image share, The Salt Lake Tribune
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The city of St. George must issue a permit for a Utah-based group that organizes drag performances to host an all-ages drag show in a public park, a federal judge ruled, calling the city's attempt to stop the show unconstitutional discrimination.
“Public spaces are public spaces. Public spaces are not private spaces. Public spaces are not majority spaces,” U.S. District Judge David Nuffer wrote in a Friday ruling granting the preliminary injunction requested by the group. “The First Amendment of the United States Constitution ensures that all citizens, popular or not, majority or minority, conventional or unconventional, have access to public spaces for public expression.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.