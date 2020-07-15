S’mores. Blueberry cheesecake. Apple pie. The iconic caramel apple is getting a sweet upgrade at the Caramel Apple Cottage, a new snack shack that sits in the parking lot of 1580 Yellowstone Ave.
Boasting of 15 year-round flavors with additional monthly flavors that rotate out, the Caramel Apple Cottage first opened Mother’s Day weekend, when owner Janna Herron discovered the public’s love for the savory sweet.
“We had hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things we sold,” said Herron. “And as for the apples, I can’t even remember. It was like 450-something of just apples that we sold plus our other goodies. We sold out within two and a half hours of opening.”
Herron, who owns Woodland Orchards where many of the apples originate, runs the candied apple business with her sister, Janae Petersen, and their two daughters, Audrey and Kayla, respectively.
“It’s definitely a family business because we get together and we laugh and we joke and we have fun,” she said. “That’s one of the reasons I love doing it is because we get to spend time together. It makes it so it’s not a job. I love it.”
The history of Woodland Orchards dates back to 1978 when Herron’s parents purchased an acre, set a house on it, and planted gala apple trees on the remaining ground. Herron and her seven siblings learned the care and keeping of an orchard and crafted cider and applesauce from the fruit.
“It was one of those fun things we did as a family,” she said. “We pressed cider and it went from cider to (candied) apples because what do you do when you have an abundance of apples? You can only make so much applesauce. We went from there to making (candied) apples and it turned into that.”
Herron experienced an incident that expedited the creation of the Candy Apple Cottage.
In May of 2018, she was in an ATV accident that resulted in a traumatic brain injury that left her in slow recovery for about four and a half months. While doing landscaping work and spraying weeds on the back of a four-wheeler, the spray tank in the back came loose when she went to load the ATV in the truck.
“It came loose and shifted and right as I was at the top of the truck it…came down on me,” she said. “It was a miracle that I was able to get it off me. My dad had passed two months prior and I know that he was there helping me because I tried lifting that four-wheeler before and there’s no way. I was flat on my back and I just remember picking it up and throwing it off of me and I know there is adrenaline and everything, but I’m pretty sure I had my dad there as a guardian angel helping me."
While she was able to call a friend who lived nearby to pick her up and race her to the emergency room, the experience and the injury was a trying one. In addition to taking care of her four children, one of whom was 9 months old at the time, she said she struggled with balance and had to use a walker for a few months.
“There was a point in time with my dad passing away and we weren’t quite sure if we’d be able to purchase the (orchard property and house) because we were in the process of trying to figure out how to do that,” she said. “And with the accident and the medical bills happening we were just at a loss of what we were going to do. This is why (the Candy Apple Cottage) started, honestly, because I felt instead of going back to work … I felt like I needed to be home.
“(My husband and I) talked about doing this and it felt right and my husband said, ‘You know what you’re doing. Go for it,' and he’s been a huge support and he understands my crazy."
She got hold of a previous ice cone shack that had originally been made by her brother, Jason Woodland, and revamped it into its current style with a lot of sanding and painting.
“It helps bring in extra money and it teaches our kids how to work and know the value of money,” she said. “And they are excited to see the growth and help out. It’s not a mundane thing, because an orchard is a lot of work, and now that they see something come out of it they get excited.”
As for the caramel apples, Herron said she, along with Petersen, Kayla, and Audrey get together and crank out all the apples in three days to prepare for Saturday, which is the only day that shack is open.
It is also during these meeting times they experiment with different flavors they come up with or are suggested from customers on their Facebook page. So far, they’ve made different concoctions such as caramel apples studded in Reece’s Pieces, caramel apples drizzled in cinnamon and sugar, and caramel apples coated with marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers. They also have flavors that rotate out monthly, from key lime pie to blueberry cheesecake to caramel cashew with butterscotch marshmallow drizzle.
“We do creative, oddball sorts of things,” she said about the flavor testing. “Plus we have fun because we get to experiment and go, ‘Ok, do we want to put bacon on a caramel apple?’”
All their caramel is from a homemade family recipe, and while their specialty is caramel apples, they also sell other assortments such as cinnamon bears with chocolate dip, caramel pretzel logs, gourmet caramel popcorn, and more.
They also have partnered with Family Fun and Balloons and kicked off a Willy Wonka-style giveaway for July. If customers find a golden sticker on the bottom of a purchased apple and call the number, they are eligible for prizes such as gift baskets or bouncy house rentals from Family Fun and Balloons.
Despite opening its front window in the middle of a pandemic, Herron said they’ve had many wonderful customers, and that she’s grateful to Pawn 1 for the space to store the shack.
“Pawn 1 is awesome,” she said. “We worked it out with them to be in the parking lot and it’s just great they are supporting us as well and allowing us to be here…The community has been awesome as well. I have my regulars come each week or every other week and we have new people who come and I love getting to know everyone.
“It’s a good time and I’m just impressed with the community and the support of the small businesses right now. I feel so grateful. We started this up amid all the crazy pandemic stuff and we take precautions and we want to be safe and make sure our customers are safe. … I just think we’re at where we’re at for a reason, and now we just have to keep doing what we’re doing by making people happy. I’m a people pleaser so I love seeing people happy. It’s just been so fun.”
The Caramel Apple Cottage is open Saturdays from 11 until they sell out, but they also do specialty orders Monday through Friday. Herron encourages people to visit their Facebook page, Woodland Orchards, for more information on ordering, their special giveaways, and for more details on their products and services.