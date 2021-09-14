Editor’s Note: This article is the third story in the Idaho State Journal’s series previewing the Pocatello Idaho Temple open house, which will be held from Sept. 18 until Oct. 23. The series will conclude in Friday’s print edition of the Idaho State Journal and online at idahostatejournal.com. The series began in Sunday’s newspaper.
Among the thousands of volunteers who’ve helped prepare the Pocatello Idaho Temple for its construction, open house and dedication are many youths.
Some of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’s youngest members from Soda Springs, Grace, Arimo, McCammon, Pocatello, American Falls and Blackfoot have served in efforts that appear to be unique to the local temple.
“In recent temple dedications, youth have participated in a cultural celebration prior to the dedication,” Ann Loveland, who serves on the temple’s Open House and Dedication committee and is helping to spearhead youth events, wrote in an email response to the Journal. “With the discontinuation of those cultural celebrations and the influence of Covid, the committee members were tasked with coming up with other experiences that might have an impact on the youth in this temple district.”
And that’s led to several firsts for the Church.
Roughly 3,000 people, mostly youths between the ages of 11 and 18, were given a chance to participate in a massive brush clearing project at the temple site prior to the groundbreaking ceremony in March of 2019.
Jane Jacobsmeyer was excited to participate in the historic event.
“When we’re older, we’ll be able to take our kids or grandkids here and tell them we helped prepare this ground for the temple and were a part of this special experience clearing the area,” Jacobsmeyer told the Journal at that time.
Another youth who participated, Isabel Johnson, added:
“This shows that we’re willing to put in the effort and do something with our hands instead of using the technology or equipment that is available today. It gives us more meaning so that when the temple is finished we can say that we were a part of it.”
That’s just what Church leaders were hoping to accomplish through the event.
“Having thousands of young people clear sagebrush, that could easily have been cleared using big machinery, was an intentional decision in hopes of stimulating a feeling of ownership,” Loveland wrote. “Anyone watching the excitement of the young men and women the night of the clearing would admit that the young men and the young women were invested. When it came time for the Temple Open House Committee to plan activities, we knew we wanted to continue that (precedent).”
On Aug. 2 and 3, 100-plus youth helped clean up garden beds and plant 1,000 perennial plants at the temple site. Between Aug. 31 and Sept. 2, another 400 young men and women helped plant 23,000 annual flowers.
While youth have planted flowers in other church locations in the past, Loveland said they don’t usually do so for a temple open houses.
Another first came last week when 259 youth were given the chance to serve as tour guides for thousands of their peers as they walked through the temple for the first time.
“Many of the committee members have spent years interacting with and serving with youth. Respect for and appreciation of those youth influenced the decision to have youth-aged tour guides,” Loveland wrote. “Leaders of each congregation suggested two or three youth that they thought would enjoy and benefit from leading others through the temple. Then those youth were trained. That training culminated this last week as over 4,500 youth took the first public tours of the newly constructed temple.”
While the young tour guides appeared nervous at first, their confidence noticeably grew as they gave their tours and then asked if they were needed for another, Loveland said.
She noted that 140 young adults were given the same opportunity to conduct tours on Sept. 10, when about 1,000 people in their age group — roughly 18 to 30 — toured the temple.
While the youth are finished giving tours at this point, Loveland said they will continue to help out during the open house in the weeks ahead. They’ll place foot coverings over the shoes of guests touring the temple, which helps protect the carpets.
While the Church’s youth were given many opportunities to try new things throughout the temple’s construction and open house, Loveland had no doubt they were up to the tasks ahead of them.
“Many times, I have witnessed very capable young men and young women make a difference,” Loveland wrote. “Many in attendance came from differing walks of life, but (what) they have in common is a knowledge that they are children of a loving Heavenly Father. Their service, and the service of anyone who contributes in the coming weeks, is an outward expression of an inward commitment to God.”
While the youth have enjoyed serving throughout the temple’s construction and open house, they’re not the only ones who have helped. Hundreds of others have assisted throughout the process and continue to find ways to serve.
Troy and Jennifer Dye, coordinators for the Pocatello Idaho Temple Open House and Dedication, say volunteers are assisting with a variety of needs, including communication, finance, parking and transportation, historical records, physical facilities, safety and security, technology and signage. Others are helping by hosting, and ushering or sharing their musical talents.
“Without the help of volunteers, the open house wouldn’t be possible,” the Dyes wrote in an email response to the Journal.
While some large groups have been able to tour the Pocatello Idaho Temple in recent days, the official public open house begins Saturday and will continue through Oct. 23. Those who would like to attend can reserve complimentary tickets online at https://pocatellotemple.org/open-house.