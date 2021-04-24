When Aayush Jha first arrived on the Idaho State University campus about five years ago, he’d look to the sky whenever anyone asked him, “What’s up?”
The Nepali exchange student recalls he also politely declined a pizza with Buffalo sauce during his freshman year because he’d assumed it had been made with real buffalo. Driving in the right lane presented a steep learning curve, he added.
While speaking at ISU’s graduation ceremony Saturday, Jha reflected on overcoming his early lingual and cultural barriers after moving to Southeast Idaho. He also described how he so fully integrated into the campus community in the ensuing years that his fellow Bengals have become a second family.
In fact, on Thursday he concluded his term as ISU’s student body president; he was the first foreign exchange student ever elected to the position at ISU. And he’s now so used to driving in the right lane that when he went back to Nepal, where cars travel in the left lane, during the break after his sophomore year, he got into accident.
Jha is among 2,100 graduating Bengals. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 1,200 graduates committed to participating in Saturday’s commencement ceremonies — better attendance than even during 2019 prior to the pandemic, university officials said. To limit the crowd size in Holt Arena, university spokesman Stuart Summers explained the university hosted three separate ceremonies, divided by departments, rather than the usual single ceremony.
Ceremonies were scheduled for 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. and each lasted an hour and a half. Graduates were seated 6 feet apart on the arena floor and didn’t participate in the conventional procession to their seats. They were allowed, however, to march on stage to be recognized, though without shaking hands.
Hooding ceremonies for graduate students were conducted virtually. The arena was fogged with a sterilizing agent between ceremonies, and all attendees were required to wear face coverings.
In the pursuit of their degrees, graduates overcame the unique challenge of having to receive much of their instruction remotely and coped with major disruptions due to the coronavirus.
Emerging victoriously from the COVID-19 challenge was a theme of Jha’s speech.
“We did a great job this year helping with COVID,” Jha said. “I feel like this was the perfect time for me to become president. ... We have set the bar high for our next group of leaders.”
Jha was raised in Southeast Nepal, where he was a regional table tennis champion and had aspirations of becoming a doctor. Only a handful of the roughly 40,000 medical school applicants who take the entrance test in his native country, however, receive scholarships. Jha didn’t quite make the cut, and his parents couldn’t afford the tuition, so he began exploring options to study in the U.S.
“I chose ISU because I was looking for a university that is really good in the health professions,” Jha said. “ISU is a leading university of health science in the Intermountain West. And I am a huge lover of mountains, and ISU was the perfect place for me.”
Jha also benefitted from a nonresident tuition waver to ISU, and one of his good friends from Nepal was already on campus and told him about the school.
Jha started at ISU in microbiology and ultimately earned his bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory science. While at ISU, he also served as both activities coordinator and president of the International Student Association, he recruited high school students to campus as a participant in the ambassador program, and he was elected to the student senate prior to becoming student body president.
He plans to work for a year or two in the health field and then apply for graduate school.
His ultimate goal is to return to Nepal and work on health policy issues in Nepal. Jha said there were about 40 Nepali students on campus this school year, most of whom graduated on Sunday.
Summers said each graduate received four tickets to the ceremony and had the option of requesting more. Summers said all requests for additional tickets were met, and the ceremony was also streamed live on YouTube.
The campus has been operating in a hybrid educational mode for the past five months, requiring physical distancing and face coverings on campus and offering students options for remote instruction.
The commencement ceremonies were hosted a week earlier than usual because ISU moved back its spring break due to COVID-19, concerned that students would leave campus and come back COVID-19 positive.
Spring break will be April 26 through April 30. Summers said graduating seniors still have finals starting on May 3. Their actual diplomas will be mailed later.
Many professors elected to have in-person components of their finals done before the break and will have students turn in a paper or project. Others are implementing creative ways to test students remotely, Summers said. Some classes will convene on campus for end-of-year projects that must be done in person.
Summers said it’s remarkable that the university found a way to forge ahead this school year, enabling students to earn their degrees amid a pandemic.
“We still are able to see graduates walk across that stage and complete their degree and we’re excited about that and that’s what makes us proud,” Summers said.