The 2023 No Limits Monster Trucks Grand Nationals competition is set for this Friday and Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds in Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The No Limits Monster Truck Grand Nationals is returning to the Gate City this weekend.

The event advertised as the biggest, baddest and wildest championship motorsports show on dirt will take place at the fairgrounds at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello on Friday and Saturday.

The monster truck BearFoot will make an appearance at the 2023 No Limits Monster Truck Grand Nationals set for Friday and Saturday at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds in Pocatello. 

