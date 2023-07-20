POCATELLO — The No Limits Monster Truck Grand Nationals is returning to the Gate City this weekend.
The event advertised as the biggest, baddest and wildest championship motorsports show on dirt will take place at the fairgrounds at the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello on Friday and Saturday.
“We're moving massive amounts of dirt to prepare for this event,” said Ed Beckley, the CEO of Checker Flag Promotions and co-organizer of the event. “People are just not going to believe what we are doing up here. It’s going to be a huge event, one that we’re so excited about. I mean we’re all looking at this track like a fat kid looking at a big piece of chocolate cake.”
Beckley said he has been bringing a monster truck show to the Gate City area since the 1980s. The show has typically been hosted at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena but that venue was unavailable as the school is still putting the final touches on a massive remodel.
The No Limits Monster Truck Grand Nationals will feature 10 independently owned monster trucks competing in various events to try and take home the championship title, Beckley said.
“We have some of the 10 best monster trucks coming from all over the United States to be at this event,” Beckley said. “We have them coming from as far south as Florida, some from the St. Louis area and a few from Washington and Oregon.”
Beckley said the two-day event will feature different competitions each night that will be “chock full of all sorts of wild stuff.”
“We have two big school buses that will be sitting side-by-side with about a 30-foot gap between them that these trucks will actually race over top of,” Beckley said. “They will race down, make a J-hook turn and then come over the top of the first bus. They will hit it going about 45 to 50 mph, and it will launch them at about 15 to 18 degrees into the air. It’s going to be so exciting.”
Beckley emphasized that this outdoor event will be perfect for anyone who has been unable to enjoy the shows at the Holt Arena because they may be sensitive to all the exhaust that gets trapped inside the domed structure.
The show will feature some of the most well-known trucks in the business, including USA-1, Bear Foot, Carolina Crusher, Monster Patrol, Geronimo, Double Trouble, First Responder, Veteran, Monster Moose, Barely Tame and more, Beckley said.
“Plus we’re going to have a monster truck with a jet engine on the back that gets so hot it will melt down an old car,” Beckley said. “That truck puts out a crazy 25,000 horsepower. This year will definitely have tons of ground-shaking excitement for sure.”
Other events include he Crazy Tuff Truck Drivers event, which features local and area racers bringing old pickups, jeeps and even old demolition derby cars to race side-by-side
It will also feature a free power wheels race for youth between the ages of 3 and 9.
“Any kid can bring in their own battery-powered power wheel car to race against one another,” Beckley said. “We will have two classes this year, our usual event that allows cars with batteries between 6 and 12 volts and another with batteries between 16 and 36 volts."
Those interested or with any questions are encouraged to call 940-683-4742. Awards will be given to the top three in each class of the event, Beckley said.
There will also be monster trucks providing rides to children and families.
The monster truck shows will start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Each show will last between two and three hours.
Ticket prices vary depending on the particular package and are available for purchase online at nolimitsmonstertrucks.com.
“This is definitely a family fun event and we are so excited about it,” Beckley said. “We’re over here just licking our lips getting ready for it. Bring out the family and have a rockin’ good time.”
