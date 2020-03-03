AMERICAN FALLS — It started with $20, New Year’s Eve and boneless chicken wings.
“My dad used to always go to Applebee’s and order wings for New Year’s, and he’d spend $40 and we’d come home with like 30 wings,” said American Falls local Terra Lough. “And I’m like, ‘Dad, I worked at KFC for five years, chicken is my forte, chicken is my base, and I tell him I can make boneless wings for less.'”
And she did. She took a $20 bag of chicken and made nearly 250 homemade boneless wings, and from there she got a spark of an idea.
What came next were two self-published cookbooks detailing how to bake savory delights such as Mandarin Chicken, Cinderella Waffles, Gobble Gobble Pot Pie and, of course, her homemade boneless chicken wings, now dubbed "Super Bowl Sunday Boneless Wings."
Lough is currently working on a third cookbook, although she has quite a lot on her plate as she balances that, her young son, and her clothes and accessories business all from home.
“(After I had my son) I went back to work ... but the whole time I was like, 'I have to find something so that I can work from home,'” she said.
Thanks to a friend, she managed to discover Jamberry, a home-based business that sells beauty and health products. After some research, she became an associate, which gave her the flexibility she needed to be there for her young son.
“Doctors said I would never be able to have kids, and now I have this little miracle child and get to be home with him,” she said. “In December, I miscarried twins, and then Feb. 22 my husband and I had another miscarriage. So, really, he’s a miracle.”
Lough has been married to her husband, Scott, for five years, and he has several other children from a previous marriage. This has provided Terra with an abundance of family that she shares her many recipes with.
“Three sons, three daughters, three grandsons and four heavenly angels,” she said.
Her cookbooks reflect her personality, with the recipe titles and instructions packed with humor. For example, her recipe "Cookies with a Punch" is really jalapeno poppers that look like the baked pastry, which she says make for a great April Fool’s joke.
Her recipes also include gems such as "Confused Nachos," "Hands Off the Cajun Rump Roast" and "Stop Ordering Pizza Stuffed Shells," which Lough explains is an ode to her brother-in-law who had fallen into the habit of ordering that same meal over a continuous period.
Each cookbook is also dedicated to a member of her family, with the first book called “Everybody Needs a Terra in the Kitchen,” dedicated to her brother who passed away from a pulmonary embolism, and the second book, “The Lough Down on Cooking,” dedicated to her father who passed away last year.
The naming of both her first cookbook and her business is an inside joke that originated from her friend, and something she has stuck with for the past couple of years.
“I have this friend who is really little, like 5’2" or 5’1",” Lough said. “And every time we would cross the street I would walk in front of her, and she calls me Mamma Goose, and she’s Baby Goose, and my one friend was like, ‘Dude, everybody needs a Terra!’ … and that happened to be a thing the whole weekend.”
She continued, “And so when the first cookbook came out and I said I needed a name, she was like, 'Duh, everybody needs a Terra in the kitchen,' and I went, 'OK!’”
Her boutique received a similarly humorous name, and those who visit the Facebook Page Everybody Needs a Terra Boutique can browse products such as nail art, jewelry, clothing and more.
For those interested in baking her recipes, her cookbooks are available on her Facebook page, Everybody Needs a Terra in the Kitchen, for $15 each.
She has approached both endeavors with energy and humor and plans to continue spreading both her products and her liveliness to the public.
“Life is too short to not do what you love,” she said. “Take chances and have fun! I know I am every day.”