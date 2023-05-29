Idaho State Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day 1

People gathered at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot on Monday to commemorate Memorial Day.

BLACKFOOT — Veterans and families gathered at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery for Memorial Day services on Monday.

Idaho state Sen. Julie VanOrden spoke during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot on Monday.

As part of the ceremony, Idaho state Sen. Julie VanOrden, R-Pingree, gave a speech in which she shared memories she has had at the veterans cemetery in Blackfoot.

