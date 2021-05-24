Chris Arvas awoke a full day after his surgery, temporarily blinded by strong medication and connected to a breathing apparatus that prevented him from speaking.
Recognizing that the 15-year-old Pocatello boy had something important to communicate, his father, John, began reciting letters of the alphabet; Chris nodded his confirmation of the next letter in each word. The exercise was taking too long, so John found a pencil and paper.
"Do I have my heart yet?" the boy wrote in barely legible handwriting, drawing the heart symbol in place of the word.
John explained the surgery was over and Chris was in recovery; the boy scrawled a second message: "I want to cry tears of joy but it hurts to cry."
For the Arvas family, the past two months have been a whirlwind of highs and lows, leading to a happy outcome with Chris' successful heart transplant on May 14.
They're not in the clear yet, however. Chris should be discharged soon but will have to remain in a Salt Lake City apartment to be close to Primary Children's Hospital, where he had his surgery, for another three to six months. He'll undergo regular biopsies to make certain his body isn't rejecting the heart. But he's looking to the future with renewed hope, explaining he's "just waiting until life can be a lot better and knowing it's not gong to take too long."
"I'm gaining strength and energy back. ... I still can't do anything too active for a couple of months," Chris said in a soft voice from his hospital bed on Friday — a day in which he managed to walk 500 feet.
Tough as life has been for Chris lately, he's kept his focus on the needs of others.
Having first-hand knowledge of how slowly the hours pass during long hospital stays, Chris chose to give his Christmas and birthday presents to hospitalized children last December. A McCammon child with a similar heart condition, Hatcher Wheatley, also participated.
Together, they raised about $13,000 in toys and monetary donations. Amazon packages arrived from throughout the country.
"It was just going to be something our family was going to do in lieu of gifts to Chris for his birthday," said his mother, Janelle. "I decided to put it on Facebook to see if some of our close friends would donate. Just in a week or two it had gone out of control."
And at times Chris has been the source of strength to help his family cope with the stress of his own challenges. When Chris' doctors reported that he was in for a prolonged hospital stay while he awaited a suitable heart, his father initially wanted to take him home to give him a sense of normalcy.
"He said, 'No Dad, we're going to stay here,'" John said. "He's been our rock to get through this."
Chris was born with a malformed left ventricle, which is the heart's largest chamber, and underwent three open heart surgeries shortly after birth. The abnormal functioning of Chris' heart elevated his blood pressure, contributing to a stroke at the age of 12. Fortunately, his cognitive abilities weren't impaired.
For the most part, however, Chris led a normal life — at least until the past few months — and his family was optimistic that he'd be in his 20s or 30s before he'd need a heart transplant. As a freshman, he made Highland High School's varsity golf team. He also played flag football and was involved in gymnastics and basketball.
Last November, however, his arm went numb and he was taken by ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. He had a blood clot, which is common among people with his heart condition, and he started taking a new blood thinner. In March, his legs swelled following his participation in a golf tournament. Previously, he'd only had edema surrounding his abdomen.
The edema grew progressively worse. Over spring break, the family went to Disney World in Florida, and Chris' heart-related swelling had grown so bad that he had to tour the resort in a wheelchair. On the second day at Disney World, the family left the theme park and took Chris to a hospital emergency room, where he was diagnosed with an additional condition related to his weakened immune system, called cellulitis — a serious bacterial skin infection.
Upon returning to Pocatello, over Easter weekend, his cellulitis flared back up, and he was again taken to PMC. Then on April 12, he went to Primary Children's Hospital, where he had a heart stent enlarged and his family was advised he'd likely remain in care for at least two weeks. In mid-April, the medical staff told the family that they were listing him as status 1B on the heart transplant waiting list, meaning Chris would have to remain within four hours of Salt Lake City while awaiting a donor.
Shortly thereafter, he was upgraded to status 1A, requiring him to remain hospitalized.
"The heart transplant was out of left field. We didn't expect that," John said. "When they pushed him up to status 1A it was another blind shot. We didn't expect that."
Janelle added, "To be back here unexpectedly again ... we thought we were here for three days and then maybe two weeks and then a transplant. It's a hard pill to swallow."
The average lifespan of a transplanted heart is about 10 years and can be longer if the patient stays on top of taking the many medications prescribed to prevent rejection. A nurse told the family she'd seen waits for a transplant as short as three days and as long as 210 days. Chris was in the Salt Lake City hospital for 28 days and was on the waiting list for 20 days before a suitable donor was found and had his transplant.
The surgery took 15 hours.
The family feels immense gratitude toward the donor's family, though organ donor policies prevent them from making communication to express their thanks for a year, and even then all correspondence must go through the hospital.
"Being an organ donor, you're able to make the best of the worst possible situation," John said. "Somebody unfortunately lost their life. If they are able to take advantage of that and use that person's organs, there are so many lives that can be enhanced or saved."
While waiting for the transplant, the medical staff brought Chris a gift to help him pass the time — a remote-controlled car he quickly recognized as one he'd donated from his Christmas toy drive. Chris has also played some of the board games and hand-held video games that he donated for the hospital's permanent toy collection.
John, who is a commercial lender with Citizens Community Bank, and Janelle, an instructional technology consultant with School District 25, have been alternating shifts with their son in Salt Lake City.
Their daughter, Olivia, who is a senior at Century High School, has been forced to be the de-facto head of household while they focus on Chris. She walks the dog, holds a job at Starbucks, does the laundry, dishes and grocery shopping, and she's graduating with highest honors.
"She learned from a young age to be independent with Chris' complications," Janelle said.
Chris has also pulled off straight-A grades in school, despite missing so much time from class due to his health.
"His grit, his determination to get better — he's the strongest human I know," Janelle said. "You can ask how he is and his response literally every time is, 'I'm fine.' That's all he ever says is, 'I'm fine,' or he gives the thumbs up."
For a second time the local community recently rallied behind Chris, when Janelle's cousin, Lissa Frasure, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser.
The fundraiser generated more than $17,500, including many donations from complete strangers. The family may apply some of the funding toward a second toy drive or use a portion of it to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation.
"It's just hard to believe (the community) will do that just for me," Chris said. "They're super generous. I'm glad to have that on my side."
Visit the case-sensitive link https://bit.ly/3ukUkTk to contribute to Chris' GoFundMe account, which will be used to help with living and travel expenses related to Chris' care. Any surplus funding will be contributed to other causes.