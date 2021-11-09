POCATELLO — Enlisting in the U.S. Marines was the best decision Bud Smalley ever made, though not for any of the reasons that he heard from his recruiter.
Bud was sent to Parris Island, South Carolina, which has been the site of Marine Corps recruit training since 1915, to become a Marine. Several years later, he returned to Parris Island as a sergeant, graduated from drill instructor school and spent several months serving as a drill instructor. That's when he met Ann Flatt, who worked in the recruit receiving department.
They've been married since May of 1976 and live in Pocatello.
"Once he brought a platoon up to recruit receiving. Another time he was collecting money for a Naval relief fund. I saw him there and he said hello," Ann recalled. "Then he asked me for a date."
She admits she stood up her future husband on their first date. She had to work late and didn't have his phone number, and she didn't have time to return to her dorm room to leave a note on the door. When she ran into him later he asked her to explain herself. She must have been convincing; they've been together ever since.
Nowadays, the Smalleys are active in the local Marine Corps League, which is a philanthropic organization involved in causes such as helping veterans in need and funding scholarships for high school students. They participate in the Marine Toys for Tots Program through the Marine Corps League.
The program now has boxes at several businesses where people can donate new, unwrapped toys for local children in need.
"Four weekends after Thanksgiving, each Saturday I'm going to have my truck parked in front of Big Lots (1000 Pocatello Creek Road)," Smalley said. "There's been Saturdays where I come out of there with several hundred dollars (in donations) in addition to a truck full of toys."
In December of 2016, Bud Smalley retired from a 30-year career with Idaho Power. He still teaches five-week courses during the fall and spring semesters in protective relaying for utilities with Idaho State University's College of Technology. Ann retired in December 2020 as admissions director for the physical assistant program at ISU.
Bud grew up during the Vietnam War era.
"Just the thought of going into the Marine Corps scared the hell out of me because of the news reports we were seeing," he recalled.
After he graduated from high school in rural Ohio, he received a card from a Marine recruiter. He decided to contact the recruiter and learned he could be involved in aviation if he scored high enough on the Armed Forces entrance exam. Bud aced the test. After graduating boot camp, he received orders to attend Naval Aviation Electronics School in Tennessee.
"When I enlisted I fully expected I'd wind up going to Vietnam. I never made it out of the country. I was lucky," he said.
Once he graduated from that program, he attended a three-month program in Cherry Point, North Carolina, studying the missile control system for Phantom jets. He spent a year and a half serving with a squadron in Cherry Point, VMFA-312, before he was sent to Parris Island to learn to become a drill instructor.
Ann grew up in Cooperstown, New York, and she spent her senior year of high school in India as a Rotary exchange student.
"When I came back I wasn't necessarily interested in going to college but I knew the Marine Corps had embassy duty and I thought traveling internationally would be fun," Ann said.
Her recruiter told her she'd have to attain the rank of corporal before she'd be eligible to become an embassy guard. What he failed to mention that women weren't chosen to become embassy guards. There was also a height requirement she didn't meet.
Instead, she completed a two-year enlistment working in recruit receiving at Parris Island. That's where Bud and Ann met.
Bud got out of the Marines in September of 1975. He bought oil paintings in Mexico and sold them back in Ohio. Ann's service ended in January of 1977. She worked cleaning base housing, and her husband worked as a security guard on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. He also sold crystal stemware at home parties.
Bud considered Idaho as a home after a phone call with a high school friend who had moved to Idaho Falls. At Bud's request, the friend sent him a Sunday newspaper, chock full of help-wanted advertisements.
"I said Ann pack your bags; we're moving," he said.
Two weeks later, they were on their way to Idaho Falls, where they lived for a year. Ann initially worked for the Chamber of Commerce in Idaho Falls. A year later, in 1978, they moved to Pocatello. Ann attended ISU and attained her master's in business. She went on to work in the accounting department at AMI Semiconductor. Ann left AMI in 1991 to stay home and take care of their children. She worked for several years while her children were in school as a secretary at Trinity Episcopal Church.
Bud initially worked as a door-to-door salesman, eventually selling accident insurance policies door to door. After Ann earned her degree, Bud enrolled in a three-year electronics program at ISU, then landing a job at Idaho Power after he graduated.
Bud is also a retired Episcopal priest who served as a chaplain for the Idaho State Police Department for 15 years.
Bud has also been at the center of some important local conservation efforts. He's a former local fly fishing club president who continued efforts to set up fencing to keep livestock out of riparian areas of the Portneuf River watershed.
"My stint in the Marine Corps gave me the confidence to do whatever I put my mind to," Bud said.