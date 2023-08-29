Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee, center left, along with ISU and ICCU officials launched the grand opening of the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center on Friday with a ribbon cutting followed by an open house of the new building.
The fireplace in the atrium is named after Michelle and John Sargent, pictured here, the parents of Ryan Sargent, executive director of Alumni Relations, and Jessica Sargent, board member of the ISU Alumni Association.
POCATELLO — Hundreds of members of the community gathered Friday to celebrate the official grand opening of the Idaho Central Credit Union Bengal Alumni Center, which broke ground back in July of 2021 and was $11.5 million in the making.
Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee kicked off the celebration by acknowledging the countless contributions the community donated and dedicated to the creation of the center, which will serve as a gathering place for ISU alumni, current students, faculty, staff and the greater community.
“This completion represents the investments that each of us, and everyone who’s here today, are making to improve the future of this entire university,” Satterlee said on Friday. “We spent a lot of time in the design to make sure we would have an alumni center that helps shape who we are, that shows who we are, what we stand for, and how we are proud of our past, how we celebrate our present, and that we are confident and hopeful for our future. This building will forever influence our future at Idaho State University and the future of students who are yet to come.”
The center offers plenty of meeting space, which includes an event hall, an atrium, a boardroom, a lounge and a courtyard. Since it first opened its doors in early spring it has already been used for more than 70 events, including weddings, athletic boosters, chamber of commerce meetings and more.
In the final stages of completion is the Don and Sylvia Papenburg Hall of Champions, which will honor and celebrate ISU’s many prominent athletes and achievements, from football players who went on to play in the NFL to students who became Olympians to Big Sky trophies won over the years. Officials expect it to be completed around football season.
Due to the stalwart dedication that several individuals and families have put into helping the alumni center come to life and for their great contribution to the university in general, ISU has honored them by dedicating certain rooms and areas in their name.
Such is the case for John and Michelle Sargent, whose son, Ryan Sargent, is executive director of Alumni Relations and whose daughter, Jessica Sargent, serves as a board member on the ISU Alumni Association and has been a student, athlete and faculty member at ISU over the years.
The Sargents had the fireplace in the atrium named after them, which Michelle explained was “such an honor.”
“We just love ISU,” she said. “We’re happy to be here and it’s such a great day. It’ll be a wonderful asset for the city, ISU and the community.”
During the closing remarks ISU Vice President of Advancement Cathy Wooton spoke about how the alumni center will become a hub for the present and future community, and that it’ll carry the Bengal spirit forward through many decades to come.
“The ICCU Bengal Alumni Center will not only serve as a hub for memories and reunions, it will serve as a bustling epicenter where ideas are born and shared, where partnerships are forged and celebrated, and where dreams are realized,” Wooton said. “This center doesn’t just belong to those of us here at ISU today, or those of us who will have the good fortune to work and hold events in this building. It belongs to the future generations of Bengals who will walk through these doors and carry the Bengal legacy forward. It embodies our commitment to education, progress and the robust spirit that defines us as Bengals. This center is truly a center for all our ISU alumni, students, faculty and staff, as well as our broader Pocatello and regional community.”
The alumni center is located at 1601 E. Bonneville St. For anyone interested in booking an event or seeing what it has to offer, visit www.isu.edu/alumnicenter.
