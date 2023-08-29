Alumni center

Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee, center left, along with ISU and ICCU officials launched the grand opening of the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center on Friday with a ribbon cutting followed by an open house of the new building.

 STEPHANIE BACHMAN-WEST/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Hundreds of members of the community gathered Friday to celebrate the official grand opening of the Idaho Central Credit Union Bengal Alumni Center, which broke ground back in July of 2021 and was $11.5 million in the making.

Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee kicked off the celebration by acknowledging the countless contributions the community donated and dedicated to the creation of the center, which will serve as a gathering place for ISU alumni, current students, faculty, staff and the greater community.

Satterlee alumni center

Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee addressed the community and thanked the numerous donations and contributions that went into creation of the alumni center.
Sargents

The fireplace in the atrium is named after Michelle and John Sargent, pictured here, the parents of Ryan Sargent, executive director of Alumni Relations, and Jessica Sargent, board member of the ISU Alumni Association.

