POCATELLO — Paige Morris didn’t get to march in a traditional graduation procession on Friday afternoon, but she was treated to a memorable consolation prize.
The Pocatello High School graduate learned the night before the ceremony that her father had scored an antique, 1923 fire truck to transport her during the school’s vehicular graduation procession.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25’s four high schools organized parades of decorated vehicles as safer alternatives to traditional marches amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Graduates were handed their diplomas through open windows of their vehicles — or in Morris’ case from the bed of a four-cylinder, 1923 American LaFrance fire truck.
Her father’s boss loaned her the vintage ride. The fire truck was purchased from a city auction in 2004 by Dale Kirkham and restored.
“It’s definitely going to be a graduation to remember for sure,” said Morris, who was accompanied in the bed of the fire truck by her mother and aunt. “I was kind of looking forward to the walk, but I think this surprise made it all worth it.”
The district held its first graduation parade at 6 p.m. Thursday at New Horizon High School. Pocatello High School’s ceremony started at noon on Friday. Highland High School’s graduation followed at 3 p.m., and Century High School capped off the night with a parade that started at 6 p.m.
At Century’s graduation parade, a couple of cars were decorated with messages paying tribute to Dallin Johnson and Eric Neibaur, both of whom have died and would have been among the graduating class.
Graduates donning caps and gowns road in the backs of trucks, often shaded by large umbrellas, cruised in vintage cars and stood through open sunroofs. Spectators spaced a safe distance apart watched from curbsides throughout the routes around the schools.
Graduates and their families decorated their vehicles with balloons, banners with graduates’ photos, streamers, signs and inspirational messages. Their names and any honors they received were read over a loud speaker as they were presented with their diplomas. At PHS, the announcer also mentioned graduates’ future plans or personal anecdotes.
District 25 Superintendent Doug Howell has great expectations of all of the graduates.
Howell said student body leaders from each school helped plan the ceremonies, which he said became fun family affairs.
“It’s kind of a fun atmosphere whereas normally it’s the pomp and circumstance and it’s very formal,” Howell said. “There’s definitely pros to that, but given our unusual circumstances and climate I think we’ve done a phenomenal job putting all of this together.”
Stuart’s Media Group created large images featuring photos of each graduate photo edited together. The banners were displayed at each school on the side of a school bus. Howell said graduates were invited to take photos in front the backdrops.
The Idaho State Journal has provided a virtual commencement, which is available at idahostatejournal.com/classof2020. The virtual commencement includes graduation speeches, graduate profiles and messages from school principals, as well as from Howell and the school board chairman. Graduates also received a courtesy keepsake magazine.