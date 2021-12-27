LOGAN, Utah — After 26 years of Christmas concerts, Voice Male is hanging up the metaphorical Santa hat, but not before putting on two final shows.
The concerts — in Logan, where Voice Male formed in 1994, and Salt Lake City — are in part a farewell to the group’s fans, as well as a way to honor baritone John Huff, who died of a heart attack last January.
Huff’s death hit Voice Male hard. Described by the group as an “unfailing” friend, he was at the center of Voice Male in many ways, a big personality onstage while kind and attentive off.
“The driving factor and the driving reasoning behind closing out our Christmas concert series was heavily based on John Huff, who was a force for our group both onstage and offstage,” Voice Male tenor Mike Bearden said. “He did so much to even bring our Christmas season to pass that I don’t think all of us were fully aware of until we had to do it ourselves.”
Huff was “the heart and soul” of the group, said Heidi Kesler, wife of former member Phil Kesler, who died of cancer in 2010.
“He made up so much of what is the Voice Male personality and persona on stage that I think it would just be so hard to try to find someone to replace that,” she said. Following his death, a memorial page for Huff on the Voice Male website was quickly flooded with hundreds of condolences and memories.
“If you’ve ever seen us perform, you know that John was the heart of Voice Male,” baritone Rick Murdock said in a video announcing the concerts.
“It was John that made Voice Male, Voice Male,” high tenor Richard McAllister added.
As part of the final concerts, audience members will have the opportunity to throw rubber ducks onto the stage in honor of Huff — who would sing “Rubber Ducky” at shows under a hail of ducks from the crowd.
Kesler said Voice Male really does behave like a family — and that extends to the members’ actual families as well, who will often help and support the group.
“My daughter and her friends are doing the ushering tonight,” she said. “We just kind of pick up different jobs as needed, and help where we can.”
In an ironic twist, the group’s Christmas shows, central to many families’ Christmas traditions, meant the members of Voice Male spent much of their holiday season away from home. Kesler said the cancellation of shows last year was partly a hidden blessing, as the group members were able to be with their families.
“It’s been a lot of years of the men being gone during the lead up to Christmas, and that has put a lot on their families to just do some of the things without them,” she said. “I think a lot of those men felt like ‘Wow, so this is what it’s like to be more available at Christmas time,’ which is why doing these concerts after Christmas kind of gave them that freedom.”
Huff’s death and the opportunity to spend more time with family prompted the group to heavily consider their future, ultimately deciding to make these Christmas concerts their last.
“I think there was a coming together of several things, with the loss of John being the primary one,” bass and vocal percussionist John Luthy said. “I think we’re ready to spend more time with our families, and not try to do this without John.”
Luthy said it took “a fair amount of talking” for the members to decide what to do after Huff’s death, and the group chose just two performances, at Logan High School and Salt Lake City’s Abravanel Hall, for the week after Christmas.
“Throughout all the years with this group we’ve never made decisions by majority vote — we’ve always talked things out between us until we could all be on board with what we were gonna do,” he said. “We did a lot of talking to figure out what would be the right way and right timing to honor our friend John and end out this era.”
Rather than just call it quits after a season of no performances, the post-Christmas concerts are a way for Voice Male to find closure, both for their fans and the group itself.
“We knew for sure that we needed an event that would give us some sort of closure with John,” Beardon said. The group had performed online, but “it wasn’t a great way to put the seal on the end of an era.”
Christmas concerts are a popular tradition in Utah, and families will often have a lot of loyalty for their favorite holiday performers — acts like Voice Male, Gentri or Kurt Bestor.
“For many Utah families, especially Northern Utah families, that has been Voice Male for the last 20, 25 years,” Kesler said. “It was really important to us as a group that we provide that closure for them as well — and a way to pay tribute to John Huff and the work that he did.”
A livestream of the Logan concert was added in an effort to allow anyone who wanted to see their final Christmas show.
“The Logan show almost immediately sold out, it was like a week and a half or maybe two weeks until it was sold out,” Bearden said. “We were getting a lot of messages from lifelong fans who were disappointed they weren’t going to get to see the show, and so we felt it was important to give them that opportunity.”
Kesler said coronavirus concerns were another consideration.
“With COVID, there are people who couldn’t come back who would have in a non-pandemic world,” she said, adding it was vital to give those who couldn’t make it for any reason a way to tune in.
The shows’ announcement online asked the audience to “come celebrate one last time with us” — but also read “the end of an era is just the beginning.” Though the group isn’t planning on hosting any shows in the future, they are by no means permanently disbanding.
“This is it for putting on our own shows, and we’re not saying that’s it, period, but we don’t have any specific plans for what we do after this,” Luthy said. “We’re not closing the door to all opportunities.”
Kesler said it was “notable” that a group started in college amid the ‘90s a cappella fad has endured this long, surviving marriages, children and moves across the country.
“I think that speaks to what awesome fans Voice Male has, and also just the love these men and their families have for each other,” she said.
“We’ve been doing this for 26 years, and these guys are my best friends over half of my life,” Luthy said. “If we were saying that we were done, to me it would feel a little bit like we were saying we’re not a family anymore. We’re still family.”