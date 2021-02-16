The American Falls High School Future Farmers of America chapter has a project in the works that will allow future generations of the area to connect to the history of Power County while also providing them with a little bit of fresh air.
Using geocaching, which is an outdoor recreational activity that uses technology and navigational skills to locate items hidden in select locations, the chapter hopes to provide an engaging and enlightening experience to people while also teaching them about the area they live in.
“We wanted to highlight the history of Power County such as old farms, churches, and the dam and its history that people have forgotten about and draw more attention to these things,” said senior Gracie Nelson, president of the FFA chapter. “So we are setting up geocaching locations people can visit and scan to learn more about the history of where they are.”
Over the past few months, the chapter has been working with community members in collecting stories and facts about the county’s history, and while COVID-19 might cause slight delays in their timeline of completing the project, Nelson said they hope to have 50 to 75 percent of the project finished by June.
Another goal of the project is to bring more tourism to Power County by introducing people to the area and giving them an understanding of the rich, agricultural history that has sculpted the land.
“The purpose of the project is to increase (agricultural) awareness and (agriculture) literacy not only for the people in Power County but for the people who care to visit,” adviser Marc Beitia said.
For Fernando Montelongo, an FFA student and co-chairman of the project, the endeavor is also a chance to allow people to discover and learn more about the residents in the area.
“Working on this project for our community feels awesome,” Montelongo said. “I believe that informing the people of American Falls will benefit us by letting them know more about where we are from.”
If anyone is interested in supporting the FFA’s project or has any historical facts or stories about Power County that they would like to share with the team, call 208-360-7115.