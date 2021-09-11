POCATELLO — A commemoration of those lost in the devastating 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon 20 years ago was held on Saturday in front of the Bannock County Courthouse.
Dozens of people attended the 9/11 Community Commemoration, including firefighters, a large number of POW*MIA motorcyclists, police officers and military personnel.
The event also included speeches from Idaho State University honors students Noah Rutherford, of the Treasure Valley, and Exko Ramey, of Malta.
“The university honors program allowed me the great opportunity to speak today as we remember all those who tragically lost their lives 20 days ago,” Rutherford said.
He also wanted to take time to express his gratitude for all of the nation’s first responders.
“You are truly the heroes of our society and Sept. 11 is only one of countless examples where first responders have put their lives on the line to save other.”
He said the events of Sept. 11 rank among the greatest tragedies in American history.
“I am honored to stand up here today and pay respects to all those individuals who lost their lives for our country,” Rutherford said.
And he said amidst the tragedy, many stories surfaced of heroic acts performed by the first responders in New York.
Some of those included firefighters climbing up the stairs of the collapsing building to attempt to rescue as many people as they could.
Police officers also dug through the smoldering rubble to save as many people as possible. And EMS personnel performed countless lifesaving treatments for hours on victims of the attack.
“These are just a few examples of the heroic acts all first responders performed that fateful day,” Rutherford said.
And as the years pass since that horrific day in the nation’s history, he says it’s just as important now as it was then to express gratitude.
And he adds that one issue he is extremely passionate about is the mental health of first responders.
He says that for one year he spent many hours researching ways to effect change and improve the mental well-being of these first responders.
“First responders are our nation’s heroes, yet that same selflessness and heroism can make it hard to them to open up and be vulnerable about their mental health,” Rutherford said.
He says that the country needs to recognize that they are at a high risk for developing anxiety, PTSD and other afflictions.
“As an expression of sincere gratitude, I invite all community members to join me in a commitment to generously give back to our everyday heroes by carrying on conversations that normalize the serious mental health impacts of serving in front line responding positions,” he said.
And Rutherford sees it as an honor to note the reverence that the public has for their service.
“I view it as a privilege to be able to acknowledge the tremendous gratitude that we have for the great American heroes who do all in their power to protect the health and safety of our community,” he said. “Your selflessness inspires us to seek to be our better selves.”
Meanwhile, Exko Ramey says that in just an hour and a half that lives around the globe were changed forever, including 2,996 people’s families that were suddenly robbed of their loved ones.
“The anniversary of 911 makes me consider how grateful I am for the first responders who selflessly save other people every day by choice,” Ramey said.
She says if first responders had not been able to help in the recovery and health of those injured in the attack, the casualties would have been much greater than 2,966.
“Had first responders not been able to be at the Twin Towers and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, the fear that those injured survivors felt would have been greatly increased,” she said.
But the first responders presence, their willingness to help and their level of compassion are things she greatly admires, she said.
“I was only one and a half months old on the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and wasn’t able to thank the first responders at that time,” she said.
But today she considers it a tremendous privilege to express her truest gratitude for all the first responders who attended the 9/11 Community Commemoration on Saturday.
“Thank you for all that you do to care for others, their health and their safety,” Ramey said. “I am blessed to be surrounded by so many selfless people.”