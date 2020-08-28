On Tuesday, Aug. 25 at about 6:45 p.m. the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office learned that 4 inmates in our jail tested positive for COVID-19
We worked with our medical provider and the decision was made to test all the inmates and the detention staff.
On Wednesday, we tested the entire jail population and the staff. 53 inmates tested positive for COVID-19 and 5 staff tested positive. Currently we have moved all the negative tested people to other pods.
We are working with Doctor Keller and his staff to treat everyone who needs treatment. The Southeast Idaho Public Health has been notified and is assisting with the response.
All detention deputies have been following all the protocols from the health department and will continue to work with them on any additional protocols.