The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Board of Trustees forged ahead with deciding on a new mascot to replace the Indians mascot at a meeting in the district office on Tuesday evening in Pocatello.
The school board chose to eliminate the Wolves as a potential new mascot since the Wolf Pack is already used as a mascot by New Horizon High School in Pocatello.
And school district spokeswoman Courtney Fisher said the board is continuing to move toward a new mascot and will drop the Indians mascot.
The five-member board chose five options for a new one.
They are the Pocatello Bison, the Pocatello Phantoms, the Pocatello Thunder with a Bison mascot, the Pocatello Thunder with a Thunder mascot and the Pocatello Mountain Lions.
Driving the change are the ramifications of the existing Indians mascot.
"My concern is we do things from time to time that we don't intend to be bad for people but this is one that's definitely racist," school board member Janie Gebhardt said.
She has spoken to tribal members who see the issue as one where something that's sacred to them is being misused in the context of being part of a mascot.
"We need to do better," Gebhardt said.
Meanwhile, board Chairman Dave Mattson said high school students created the images of the different mascot possibilities and did a remarkable job.
"What we saw was done really quickly, that's good stuff,” Mattson said.
Further, board member Jackie Cranor said she went to Pocatello High and loves everything about it. And that will always continue. No matter what.
"Our goal has never been to erase the history," Cranor said. “That history will always remain here."
She said people who attended and love the school will have that forever.
"They went to high school as Indians and I think they will always see themselves as Indians," Cranor said.
Changing the mascot isn't going to change her love of the high school or the fact that she was a Pocatello Indian.
But times have changed and things are different now.
“When we get older we have to retire things one way or another,” Cranor said. “And I think it's part of a process that happens through time.”
Two Pocatello residents, Jeff Edwards and Douglas Coffin, attended and spoke strongly against changing the Indians mascot.
But Cranor says the change isn't meant to demean or hurt or take away pride or history. That pride and love of the school will always be there for Pocatello High School students and graduates.
"Sometimes we have to deal with controversial issues," Cranor said. "Sometimes we need to make a decision that's not popular — but it's the right one."