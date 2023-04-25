POCATELLO — After caring for others for more than four decades, a local nurse has recently decided to hang up her scrubs for good.
Peggy Furu, who started working as a licensed practical nurse at Bannock Memorial in July 1980 has recently decided to retire after a 43-year career. Furu recently reflected on fulfilling her childhood dream of becoming a nurse during a celebration and going-away party at Portneuf Medical Center on Tuesday.
“Becoming a nurse was something that I always used to dream of, even as a young girl I always knew I wanted to be in the medical profession,” Furu said. “My husband and I were married quite young and he was the only one that was working. It seemed like we only lived paycheck to paycheck, so I decided that I wanted to go to school to become a nurse.”
In 1980, Furu graduated from the LPN program that was part of what was then known as Idaho State University’s College of Vo-Tech, which has since become the ISU College of Technology. She graduated on July 31 and was expecting to start working at Portneuf's predecessor, Bannock Memorial Hospital, the next day but ended up working her first shift several hours after tossing her cap in the air.
“My first shift at the hospital was at 11:30 p.m. that same night,” she said.
Furu said she likely wanted to become a nurse after seeing her parents caring for others in their job. Her dad was a school teacher and her mother was a stay-at-home mom. She said that when she and her husband first married, she remembers being so poor that on the few occasions that they would purchase bottled soda, they did so knowing that they could return the bottles to the store at the end of the month for money.
“We would turn them in and buy diapers for the kids or anything that we needed,” Furu said, adding that the sodas would serve as both a nice little treat and an investment for when money got tight toward the end of the month.
Working at Pocatello’s hospital through two different iterations, both Bannock Memorial and Portneuf Medical Center, was an interesting experience, she said.
“There's been so many different administrators and each person has their own idea of what's good for the hospital,” she said. “So, it's all been a little bit different, but the patient care has always remained the same. The goal is to always support a person who isn't doing their best and get them back to their baseline.”
Furu would return to ISU to attend its nursing school and in 1993 graduated to become a registered nurse.
She said one of the biggest changes from when she first started in 1980 to now was surely the technological advancements of modern medicine. She remembers when most automated blood pressure machines became mainstream and the transition from old mercury-filled thermometers to the digital versions used today.
Furu was also one of the first team members that traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, to learn how to provide open heart surgery recovery.
“Dr. Jacob DeLaRosa was a doctor there that was coming out here and we got to follow him around down in Georgia,” she said. “It was a great experience, but terrifying, too.”
Furu not only worked through the COVID-19 pandemic but actually caught the virus herself and it took months for her to return to her normal self, she said.
“I got COVID in 2019 and it got me particularly hard,” Furu said. “I was probably sick for three weeks-plus and it was about six to eight months before I actually felt like I was back to my normal abilities. Shortness of breath was probably the biggest symptom that I struggled to get over.”
She continued, “Wearing the N95 masks all the time was difficult because they’re very constricting and it was just such a process to move patients around inside the hospital.”
Though her husband never tested positive, Furu said she is sure that he probably caught COVID as well, but she was majorly concerned about possibly infecting her daughter who has a compromised immune system.
“I didn’t get to see much of my daughter during the pandemic,” she added.
Furu said being able to care for and be there for people dealing with some of the hardest problems in their life, those that are health-related, was part of what allowed her to work the same job for more than three decades without burning out.
“You see people at their worst who are ill and don’t feel good,” she said. “They're frequently cranky. They're angry they’ve been diagnosed with something that may be life threatening. But that ability to be able to be there for them, to let them express their anger and their frustration and their emotions and still accept them as a human being, and treat them just like how anyone else who would want to be treated. It’s just very satisfying to meet so many different people and hear so many different stories. People are just great.”
Furu would spend many years working as a nurse in the ICU before transferring to the Interventional Radiology department where she will spend her last day on Wednesday.
She said she still remembers the first group of people that she worked with and also wanted to say some last goodbyes to current coworkers Mike Brown, Matt Cochran, Sarah Cavanaugh, Val Parke, Kari Garcia, Lisa Fredrick, Brittney Ward, Sue Honas, Hailey Eckerman and countless others.
Furu said she intends to spend her days reading, gardening and hanging out at her cabin in Island Park. She will also become a PRN, a Pro Re Nata Registered Nurse that will work only when necessary.
“Thank you to everyone I worked with over the years,” she said. “It’s been an incredible journey."
