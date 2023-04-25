Peggy Furu

Peggy Furu, a registered nurse at Portneuf Medical Center, is retiring Wednesday after a 43-year career.

POCATELLO — After caring for others for more than four decades, a local nurse has recently decided to hang up her scrubs for good.

Peggy Furu, who started working as a licensed practical nurse at Bannock Memorial in July 1980 has recently decided to retire after a 43-year career. Furu recently reflected on fulfilling her childhood dream of becoming a nurse during a celebration and going-away party at Portneuf Medical Center on Tuesday.

Peggy Furu, center, is retiring from her 43-year nursing career on Wednesday.

