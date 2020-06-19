Thirty-one rail cars derailed on Wednesday night while traveling through Bancroft, Union Pacific Railroad officials confirmed.
Tim McMahan, a spokesman for the railroad, said there were no injuries, and most of the cars were empty.
McMahan said the derailment forced the Caribou County Sheriff's Office to temporarily close Old Highway 30 while crews moved rail cars and made repairs. He said the repairs were completed on Thursday, and the railroad tracks was reopened Friday morning.
McMahan said the cause of the accident is under investigation.