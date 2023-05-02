New Officers

Chief Roger Schei and other major captains with some of the new officers who just graduated from ISU's Law Enforcement Academy.

 Kyle Riley/Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — Thirty-one cadets are ready to protect and serve after graduating from Idaho State University's Law Enforcement Academy on Monday.

The event was held in the ballroom of the Pond Student Union. One of the speakers was Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei, and the class speaker was Josh Burch.

