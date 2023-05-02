POCATELLO — Thirty-one cadets are ready to protect and serve after graduating from Idaho State University's Law Enforcement Academy on Monday.
The event was held in the ballroom of the Pond Student Union. One of the speakers was Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei, and the class speaker was Josh Burch.
Schei congratulated the graduates on their success and offered a few pieces of advice to them as they went off on their careers as law enforcement officers. First, he talked about the importance of surrounding yourself with good people.
"Surround yourself with good people," he said. "Build meaningful relationships. You're going to help someone, but you're also going to need to rely on others."
Schei told the graduates to actively look for opportunities to serve other people.
"If you want to lead, you need to serve," he said.
Schei said the power of resilience would be important in order to work in law enforcement. He said it would help them during the difficult times in their career.
"You're going to see things most people should not see," he said. "You're going to go out, and you're going to have a city council or a community or the news that's up against you."
Schei ended his speech by giving the graduates 12 pieces of advice that would help them in their careers. These included encouraging them to be humble and treat others with respect.
"I always tell the classes that I teach, you're not allowed to die or give up until I give you written permission," he said.
After Schei finished speaking, the class president, Josh Burch, got up to address the crowd. He started his remarks by thanking everyone in the audience for their attendance. He talked about how each of them had to decide why they chose to pursue careers in law enforcement
"We wanted to be part of something that was bigger than ourselves," he said. "We wanted to make a difference in our communities."
After Burch's remarks, the graduates were awarded their diplomas. The event ended with a video presentation that showed pictures of their time in the program.
