POCATELLO — The Portneuf River bustled by Centennial Park Friday with people splashing and boating in the channel and enjoying music and refreshments along the banks during the Second Annual Poky Paddle event.
Hosted by the Portneuf River Vision and the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust, Poky Paddle returned to the delight of the community after last year’s closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the Portneuf River facing unexpectedly low water level on the day of the event, hundreds of floaters pushed on to continue the favored summer tradition, eager to get back into the water after Idaho’s extreme heat wave.
“We’re currently in a regional drought, so there were fewer people in the water than our event from two years ago, but we still had hundreds in the water and many more participating in the events at the park.” said Jaime Campbell, the conservation manager at the Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust. “By the end of the night, we had a food truck that had already sold out, and another one that was on the brink of selling out, so we were definitely happy with the turnout.”
Various vendors were located at the event, including local favorites such as Blackhawk BBQ, Thanks A Brunch, Jim Dandy Brewing, Angel's Tacos and Lemon Smashers.
Throughout the night, those at the event were treated to a variety of activities, such as live music from the Luddites, and raffle drawings for items from gift cards to birdhouses. Contests were also held for titles of best costume and most creative float through #pokypaddle on Instagram.
Booths were also hosted at Centennial Park from various local river-focused organizations to teach others about the current river system.
Volunteers as well as an array of Portneuf River Vision and Sagebrush Land Trust members also participated throughout the event, assisting community members in loading and unloading floats, directing parking and event set-up and take-down.
The Portneuf River Vision as well as the Sagebrush Land Trust are aiming to improve the Portneuf River and its surrounding areas by adding parks and improving greenery, wildlife diversity and community spaces such as pedestrian paths.
For those interested in volunteering for the Portneuf River Vision, learning more about the future of the Portneuf River, or finding other ways to float the river this summer, visit the Portneuf River Vision website at float.pocatello.us.