Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 262 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as well as one death, on Wednesday.
Of the total, 158 were in Bannock County, 57 were in Bingham County, 21 were in Franklin County, seven were in Bear Lake County, six were in Oneida County, five were in Power County, five were in Butte County and three were in Caribou County.
A Bannock County woman in her 90s also died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 97.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 10,865. Out of the 10,865 cases, 9,412 have recovered from COVID-19.