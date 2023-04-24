The Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Selection Committee has formally evaluated 64 applicants. Selections were made by contributing sponsors and committee members.
In total, $23,000 will be awarded to 46 applicants. These awards went to students from Bingham County high schools, to include Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, Sho-Ban, and Snake River.
All monetary support is a direct result of Bingham County Mayors Scholarship contributions made by the general public and the following corporate sponsors: Bingham Healthcare, The Candy Jar, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho National Laboratory, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, Blackfoot Anesthesia Services, Cox's Honey, Lookout Credit Union, Odell's Furniture, Diesel Depot, Larry & Irene Barrett, Bank of Commerce, Spudnik, City of Aberdeen, Blackfoot Elks Lodge 1416, and D.L. Evans Bank.
These scholarships will be used specifically for post-secondary education. This program helps eliminate barriers to a collegial education through financial assistance and sends a message to our youth that they can compete at any level.
All scholarships will be awarded at the annual Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Awards Gala, scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 6:00 pm at the Shoshone-Bannock Jr/Sr High School, 50 S. Hiline Rd. in Fort Hall.
We are grateful for the many generous donors who contributed to this effort. We invite all interested community members/organizations to visit the City of Blackfoot website at www.cityofblackfoot.org/Mayors-Scholarship to make a donation to further this wonderful cause.
Please see below for a complete list of scholarship recipients (and their sponsors).
BLACKFOOT HIGH SCHOOL
Payton Bird (Bingham Healthcare)
Karlee Coles (Bingham Healthcare)
Spencer Cook (Idaho Central CU)
Gavyn Cornell (Candy Jar)
Kirsten Harris (Candy Jar)
Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot Anesthesia)
Kelsey Inskeep (DL Evans Bank)
Jocelin Pelayo-Cardona (Bank of Commerce)
Crystal Salinas (Mayors & Chairman) Sydney Stuart (INL)
