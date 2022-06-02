Hundreds of students graduated from Pocatello, Century and Highland high schools on Thursday in ceremonies at Idaho State University's Holt Arena.
Just over 320 students graduated from Highland High School. About 200 graduated from Century, and roughly 200 received diplomas from Pocatello.
Highland principal Brad Wallace said his advice for this year's graduates is, "Don't worry so much about what you should do, but who you are."
Wallace said there are "a lot of amazing leaders" in Highland's 2022 graduating class, and he thinks they have a bright future ahead of them.
"They're all very driven, super successful, and they overcame a ton of challenges through COVID and bringing us back into a normal school experience," he said of the students. "This is an amazing class."
Mason Summerill, a new graduate of Highland, earned a 4.0 GPA and is headed to Idaho State University to study engineering.
"We go through all this hard work to get to where we are, so to be able to move on in life, go through college and then proceed from there, it makes the hard work worth it," Summerill said. "I'm going to miss a lot of my friends for sure, but I'm excited to graduate and start this next chapter of my life."
While graduating high school is an experience that can evoke a range of emotions from students, there was a unanimous feeling of pride in the room during each of the three graduation ceremonies on Thursday. The students were proud of themselves for not only having made it through grade school, but also for having done it in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
"My sophomore year, I was enjoying every aspect of my life, but everything changed on March 16, 2020, when schools shut down," said Century graduate John Kaiser. "Things that I was passionate were taken away from me. I lost all motivation in school. I struggled to finish ... but I'm so proud of how far we have come."
At Pocatello's graduation ceremony Thursday evening, there was talk of the pandemic but also of the other challenges students there were faced with.
Ainslee Bosworth, student body president at Pocatello High School, said she and her peers lived through a controversial transition from the Indians mascot to the Thunder. Students worked around a construction site while the high school was being renovated. They also saw firsthand an investigation take place at Downard Funeral Home, which directly neighbors the school.
"I believe it's safe to say that the last four years were unlike anything any of us could have ever imagined," Bosworth said. "But while the mascot change created so much controversy within our town, as a student body we took the bison by the horns and created a mascot surrounded by just as much if not more spirit than we had."
Bosworth applauded her class for their athletic and academic achievements, as well as their collective character that helped them get through high school — both the ups and the downs — together.