The 2020 East Idaho Women of Influence Awards is now accepting nominations.
Local women from both the public and private sector who have demonstrated professional excellence and leadership in their careers and community service can be nominated.
The nomination deadline is Friday, Nov. 13. You can submit a nomination at www.IdahoWomenofInfluence.com.
A virtual event will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2.
We are looking for women who:
- Are influential in their company or industry
- Have a solid reputation within their company or industry based on their experience, integrity, and leadership.
- Have a track record of accomplishment
What are the categories of business?
- Agriculture and Natural Resources
- Arts
- Banking and Finance
- Education
- Entrepreneurship
- Government, Public Service, Military
- Healthcare
- Hospitality, Travel, and Tourism
- Lifetime Achievement
- Media and Communications
- Non-Profit
- Real Estate, Construction, and Land
- Development
- Science and Technology
If you have any questions, you can email Michelle at events@journalnet.com.