POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents are facing drug charges for separate incidents.
Joseph S. Chavez, 43, and Wesley R. Maxwell, 36, are each facing a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records.
If convicted, they face up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Pocatello police say they found methamphetamine in Chavez’s possession while they were assisting probation and parole officers with a probationer check.
They took Chavez into custody on the 1000 block of South Fifth Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. He was still being held at the Bannock County Jail as of 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
His preliminary hearing, which determines if there is enough evidence to take the case to trial, has been set for June 3.
Pocatello police say they found methamphetamine in Maxwell’s possession during a traffic stop in the area of East Alameda Road and Willard Avenue around 5 p.m. on Monday.
Maxwell was also taken into custody but was no longer in jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for June 2.