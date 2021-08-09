Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 180 new COVID-19 cases on Monday for the week of Aug. 3 through Aug. 9, as well as two additional deaths.
Both of the people who died lived in Bannock County. One person who died was a woman in her 70s, and the other case was a man in his 60s.
Of the new cases, 115 — or 64 percent of the new cases in the health district — were in Bannock County.
Additionally, there were 28 new cases in Bingham County, 10 in Oneida County, eight in Power County, seven in Caribou County, six in Bear Lake County, four in Franklin County and two in Butte County.