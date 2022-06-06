POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced 170 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases for the week of May 31 through June 6.
Of the new cases, 80 occurred in Bannock County, 54 occurred in Bingham County, 15 occurred in Franklin County, Oneida County had six cases, Bear Lake County had five cases, Power and Caribou counties each had four cases, and Butte County had two cases.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 38,467. Out of the 38,467 cases, 37,790 have recovered from COVID-19. There are no deaths to report.
The last time Southeast Idaho reported a similar amount of COVID-19 cases was mid-February, when 201 cases were reported between Feb. 7-13. SIPH officials said the most recent numbers only include lab-confirmed positive results and does not account for any positive at-home tests or those not reported to a health care provider.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
Practice social distancing (6ft).
Stay home if you are sick.
Avoid people who are sick.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
Get vaccinated as soon as possible
Get boosted
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, call your health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.