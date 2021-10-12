Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported on Tuesday there were 16 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 647 confirmed and probable cases of the virus in the region for the week of Oct. 5 through Oct. 11.
The number of new cases includes 373 confirmed and probable cases in Bannock County, 168 in Bingham County, 26 in Power County, 21 in Caribou County, 18 in Franklin County, 17 in Oneida County, 13 in Butte County and 11 in Bear Lake County, according to SIPH.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 23,365. Out of the 23,365 cases, 21,962 have recovered from COVID-19, SIPH said.
During the week, there were also 16 deaths throughout the eight counties in Southeastern Idaho Public Health’s service region. This brought the total to 327 deaths due to COVID-19 in the region as of Monday. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
In comparison to last week, the eight counties in SIPH’s service region experienced both a decline in the number of deaths and the number of new confirmed and probable cases.
Last week, SIPH reported 23 deaths related to COVID-19 and 793 newly confirmed or probable cases of the virus.
“I wouldn’t describe this as a trend yet, but it is encouraging that we are reporting a lower number of deaths and cases,” said SIPH Director Maggie Mann. “We are monitoring this very closely and are hopeful that we will continue to see the numbers go down or at the very least not bounce back up.”
On Tuesday, SIPH announced an additional 364 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the region and 11 more deaths. This brings the total to 338 deaths related to COVID-19 in the region.
Mann said the single-day increase of 11 deaths and 364 new confirmed and probable cases on SIPH’s COVID-19 data dashboard from Monday into Tuesday doesn’t mean 11 people died from the virus and over 360 people caught the virus overnight, but rather the health department published lagging data that was not immediately provided to them.
“Sometimes there are delays in reporting data to us,” Mann said. “We report the data as soon as we get it, but we may not get a death report or data related to new cases until a few days later. These jumps may be us just catching up.”
A total of 1,153 residents in SIPH’s eight county region have been hospitalized in relation to COVID-19. Of those, 48 people are currently hospitalized, SIPH data says.
According to data from The New York Times, Bannock County is the second-highest county in the state in terms of new confirmed and probable cases per population size with every 95 in 100,000 residents testing positive for the virus in the last seven days. Jerome County leads the state with 100 per 100,000, or 1 in 1,000, people testing positive for the virus over the last week, according to The Times. About 57 in every 100,000 people throughout the entire state have tested positive for the virus in the last seven days. Idaho led the nation last week
Nationally, The Times data says Idaho is the fourth-highest state in COVID-19-related deaths per 100,000 residents over the last seven days with 1.10 deaths per 100,000 state residents. On Oct. 5, Idaho led the nation in COVID-19 deaths per capita over the last seven days with 1.83 deaths per 100,000 state residents, The Times reported.
Idaho is still the second-worst state in the country for vaccinations, with just 42 percent of the population having been fully inoculated from the virus, according to The Times. In SIPH’s eight county service region, 48 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to Idaho’s COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, call your health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, visit coronavirus.idaho.gov.