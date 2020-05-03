On Sunday, May 3, 2020, at approximately 2:38 P.M., the Idaho Transportation Department closed Interstate 15 from milepost 119 to milepost 135, between Idaho Falls and Roberts. This closure was due to low visibility in the area from a dust storm. It has reopened.
16-mile stretch of Interstate 15 in East Idaho reopens
