Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 153 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho on Saturday.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases in Southeast Idaho to 9,205. Out of the 9,205 cases, 7,947 have recovered from COVID-19.
Saturday's new cases include 88 in Bannock County, 3 in Bear Lake County, 30 in Bingham County, 7 in Caribou County, 19 in Franklin County, 3 in Oneida County and 3 in Power County.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
* Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
* Practice social distancing (6 feet).
* Stay home if you are sick.
* Avoid people who are sick.
* Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
* Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
* Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
* If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19, make sure to self-isolate.
* Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
If you need medical attention, please call your health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
Join Southeastern Idaho Public Health Monday to Friday at 11 a.m. for Facebook Live COVID-19 updates at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.
