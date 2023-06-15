EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - This photo shows the scene of a major collision that has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba on Thursday June 15, 2023. Authorities did not confirm casualties, but health officials said they were preparing a mass casualty response.
Steve Lambert - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - This photo shows the scene of a major collision that has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba on Thursday June 15, 2023. Authorities did not confirm casualties, but health officials said they were preparing a mass casualty response.
Steve Lambert - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - This photo shows the scene of a major collision that has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba on Thursday June 15, 2023. Authorities did not confirm casualties, but health officials said they were preparing a mass casualty response.
Steve Lambert - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - This photo shows the scene of a major collision that has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba on Thursday June 15, 2023. Authorities did not confirm casualties, but health officials said they were preparing a mass casualty response.
Steve Lambert - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - This photo shows the scene of a major collision that has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba on Thursday June 15, 2023. Authorities did not confirm casualties, but health officials said they were preparing a mass casualty response.
Steve Lambert - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - This photo shows the scene of a major collision that has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba on Thursday June 15, 2023. Authorities did not confirm casualties, but health officials said they were preparing a mass casualty response.
Steve Lambert - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - This photo shows the scene of a major collision that has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba on Thursday June 15, 2023. Authorities did not confirm casualties, but health officials said they were preparing a mass casualty response.
Steve Lambert - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - This photo shows the scene of a major collision that has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba on Thursday June 15, 2023. Authorities did not confirm casualties, but health officials said they were preparing a mass casualty response.
Steve Lambert - foreign subscriber, The Canadian Press
TORONTO (AP) — A bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection in a rural part of the Canadian province of Manitoba Thursday, killing 15 people and injuring 10 more, police said.
Rob Hill, Commanding Officer of the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said the bus was carrying 25 people and authorities in Manitoba were deploying all their resources to the scene. Ten people were taken to hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.