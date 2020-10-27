Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 140 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as one new death.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 5,347. Out of the 5,347 cases, 4,189 have recovered from COVID-19.
Of the new cases, 67, were in Bannock County, 26 were in Bingham County, 15 were in Franklin County, 14 were in Caribou County, six were in Power County, five were in Butte County, four were in Oneida County and three were in Bear Lake County.
The person who died was a Bannock County woman in her 80s. Southeast Idaho has now lost 42 residents to COVID-19.