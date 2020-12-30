Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 138 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho on Wednesday.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases to 12,665 in Southeast Idaho.
Wednesday's new confirmed and probable cases include 112 in Bannock County, 8 in Bear Lake County, 9 in Bingham County, 1 in Caribou County, 5 in Franklin County, 2 in Power County and 1 in Oneida County.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health said to help prevent the spread of the virus it’s important to wear cloth face coverings in public places, practice six-foot social distancing, stay home when you're sick, avoid people who are sick and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a 60 percent alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
The health agency also says if you think you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 make sure to self-isolate. Those who feel they need medical aid should call their health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss their symptoms and next steps.
Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about COVID-19 visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.