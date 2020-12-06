The family of a missing local girl is asking for the public's help in locating her because they firmly believe she's in danger.
Katlynn Johnson, 13, of Idaho Falls, was reported missing on Saturday.
Her family says it's very unusual for Katlynn not to be in contact with them and they're extremely worried about her safety.
Katlynn has blue eyes and is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.
She had blonde hair but recently dyed it dark brown.
Her family believes she could be traveling with another girl in a GMC extended cab pickup truck that's pewter in color.
If you have any information on Katlynn's whereabouts, please contact Idaho Falls police at 208-529-1200 or her mother at 208-604-7503 or 208-541-4624.