Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 129 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as well as three recent deaths.
Two deaths were in Bannock County. One was a woman in her 80s and the other one was a man in his 70s. The third death — a woman in her 60s — occurred in Bingham County. This brings the total to 34 deaths due to COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho.
The new cases include 63 cases in Bannock County, 40 cases in Bingham County, 11 cases in Franklin County, eight cases in Caribou County, four cases in Power County, two cases in Butte County and one case in Oneida County. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 4,438. Out of the 4,438 cases, 3,515 have recovered from COVID-19.