Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases in the region Thursday, the health district’s largest increase of infections in a single day since the outset of the pandemic months ago.
SIPH’s Thursday announcement comes just two days after the Eastern Idaho Public Health district reported the region’s rate of increase for COVID-19 cases surged to an all-time high, the Post Register reported Tuesday. A combination of relaxed social distancing adherence during social gatherings and increased testing capabilities are likely the largest contributing factors to the increase, says Tracy McCulloch, community health director for SIPH.
“As we move into other stages, people are relaxing social health guidelines.” McCulloch said. “I think our increase in cases is a combination of people not following those measures and that we also have more access to testing now.”
Between May 27 and June 4, SIPH not only reported its first COVID-19-related death, but also experienced a 174 percent increase of infections, going from 27 to 74 confirmed and probable cases, nearly a threefold increase, according to SIPH data.
The southeastern district includes eight counties — Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
According to data from EIPH — which includes Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties — confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases rose by 29.5 percent last week, between May 26 and June 1, reaching a total of 101 cases, The Post Register said.
EIPH District Director Geri Rackow said in the Tuesday news release the recent growth for the district is “a high for the entire district since the pandemic started.”
Idaho statewide has reported 57 new COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days as of Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases for the Gem State to 3,054. Since May 27, COVID-19 probable and confirmed cases statewide have increased by over 11 percent.
SIPH officials and a spokesperson for Amy’s Kitchen confirmed to the Journal on Thursday afternoon that two employees of the Pocatello Amy’s Kitchen food processing plant had tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Jessica Adkins, senior director for company affairs at Amy’s Kitchen, said the business has been in close contact with SIPH since the coronavirus pandemic first began and even more so this week since the reported illnesses.
The two employees are self-isolating at home with sick pay, said Adkins, adding that all persons who came in contact with the staff members are also self-isolating. Adkins said the number of employees in self-isolation is currently in the single digits and that Amy’s Kitchen in Pocatello currently employs over 700 people.
In addition to checking staff members’ temperatures when entering the facility using a thermal camera, Amy’s Kitchen has provided all employees with face masks and safety goggles, Adkins said.
“I will say that both of the cases that we have encountered are through community transmission,” Adkins said.
Of the 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the SIPH district Thursday, half had become sick via contact with someone already infected and two were youths.
EIPH said in its Tuesday release that it’s seeing “small clusters” of outbreaks that are linked to spread between people who live in different households. This is different from what had been occurring at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Idaho months earlier, as most cases were spread between people who live in the same house as each other, EIPH said in the release.
SIPH said Wednesday that social gatherings are a common denominator in the rise of cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho, and on Thursday, McCulloch said the increased confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Idaho are likely a result of gatherings in which people are not adhering to social distancing guidelines.
“COVID-19 is in our communities; it’s here, which is why it’s so important that we follow public health guidance,” McCulloch said. “If we don’t follow the guidance, we will continue to see an uptick in cases.”
Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed Monday that a Bannock County man died Sunday of COVID-19 after attending a family gathering where many other locals also became infected with the virus.
According to an online fundraiser created June 1, 65-year-old Pocatello resident Ramon “Ray” Vasquez died Sunday from complications caused by COVID-19 while he was a patient at the intensive care unit at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
“Ramon ‘Ray’ Vasquez tested positive for COVID-19 on May 14 and was hospitalized the following day due to complications related to the virus,” the GoFundMe.com campaign said. “He was immediately transferred to the intensive care unit at Portneuf Medical Center and spent two weeks there. The family is grateful to the staff that cared for their loving father and grandfather.”
Accessible by visiting tinyurl.com/vasquez-gofundme, the online fundraiser has raised $3,150 of its $5,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon.
Vasquez was among eight to 10 residents of Bannock or Power Counties who became infected with COVID-19 at the family gathering held in early May, accounting for around a quarter of the confirmed cases in Southeast Idaho since between May 1 and June 1.
“My heart is with the family, friends and neighbors who are grieving,” SIPH District Director Maggie Mann said in a Monday statement. “This loss is deeply felt by our entire community. Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus. We all must do what we can to keep each other safe.”