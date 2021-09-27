Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Monday announced 11 deaths from COVID-19, as well as 906 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus in Southeast Idaho during the week of Sept. 21 to 27.
The number of new cases includes 518 confirmed and probable cases in Bannock County, 240 in Bingham County, 34 in Franklin County, 30 in Caribou County, 27 in Bear Lake County, and 19 each in Butte, Oneida and Power counties.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 21,936. Out of the 21,936 cases, 20,645 have recovered from COVID-19.
Story continues below video
There are 11 new confirmed deaths related to COVID-19. There are five in Bannock County: a woman in her 60s, two men in their 80s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s. There were three deaths in Bingham County: a man in his 50s, a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s. There were two deaths in Butte County: a man in his 60s and woman in her 40s. Additionally, there was one death in Caribou County: a man in his 80s.
This brings the total to 290 deaths due to COVID-19. Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released.
To help prevent the spread of this virus, it is more important than ever that the public follows the following prevention methods.
Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
Practice social distancing (6ft).
Stay home if you are sick.
Avoid people who are sick.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
Get vaccinated as soon as possible
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, call your health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.