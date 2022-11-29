After robbery Willie Kinsey plays on

Willie Kinsey, 101, plays her new guitar on Nov. 22, south of Kimberly. Kinsey's home was recently burglarized and her vintage guitars were stolen.

 DREW NASH/TIMES-NEWS

KIMBERLY — Willie Kinsey has been strumming for most of her 101-year life.

Most people would never guess she’s a centenarian. She stays active, living by herself in a large home south of Kimberly. She drives her vehicle and bakes bread weekly. And she definitely enjoys playing the guitar.

