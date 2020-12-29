Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 100 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho on Tuesday, according to a press release from the agency.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 12,532.
Out of 12,532 cases, 11,994 have recovered from COVID-19.
The new confirmed and probable cases include 51 in Bannock County, 12 in Bear Lake County, 23 in Bingham County, zero in Butte County, 11 in Caribou County, 2 in Franklin County, 1 in Oneida County and zero in Power County for a total of 100 new confirmed and probable cases.
The agency says in its press release that to help prevent the spread of the virus it’s important to wear cloth face coverings in public places, practice six-foot social distancing, stay home when your sick, avoid people who are sick and wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a 60 percent alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
The health agency also says if you think you’ve been exposed to make sure to self-isolate. Those who feel they need medical aid should call their health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss their symptoms and next steps.
Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about COVID-19 visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.