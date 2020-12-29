Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 100 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho on Tuesday as well as three deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases to 12,532 in Southeast Idaho.
Counting the three COVID-19 deaths reported on Tuesday, 132 Southeast Idahoans have died due to the virus since the pandemic began in March.
Tuesday's deaths included two female Bannock County residents — one in her 80s and the other in her 70s — and a Bingham County female in her 70s.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health said that "out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released."
Tuesday's new confirmed and probable cases included 51 in Bannock County, 12 in Bear Lake County, 23 in Bingham County, 11 in Caribou County, 2 in Franklin County and 1 in Oneida County.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health said to help prevent the spread of the virus it’s important to wear cloth face coverings in public places, practice six-foot social distancing, stay home when you're sick, avoid people who are sick and wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a 60 percent alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
The health agency also says if you think you’ve been exposed to COVID-19 make sure to self-isolate. Those who feel they need medical aid should call their health care provider in advance of a visit to discuss their symptoms and next steps.
Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about COVID-19 visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.