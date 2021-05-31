What police refer to as the “100 Deadliest Days” in Idaho lived up to its name this past weekend when seven people died in crashes on the state’s roads.
The period from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day is when most crash fatalities happen in Idaho and authorities are hoping the several deaths that occurred Saturday and Sunday in the state are not a harbinger of what’s to come as the summer travel season begins.
One of the crashes occurred near Chubbuck and resulted in the death of Elias Trahant, 26, of Fort Hall.
Trahant was traveling northbound on Hiline Road near Reservation Road in a 2011 Dodge Avenger around 2:20 a.m. Sunday when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Trahant was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, Idaho State Police said.
About 12 hours earlier, the deadliest of the weekend wrecks occurred when a northbound Honda Civic collided with a southbound GMC Sierra pickup truck on Highway 95 just south of Marsing, a town located between Boise and the Oregon border in southwest Idaho.
Idaho State Police reported that all four of the people in the Honda Civic died in the crash. State police have not yet provided the names of the four people who died but said the deceased included a male and three females between the ages of 16 and 26, all from Southern California.
The occupants of the GMC Sierra were a 21-year-old man and 16-year-old boy, both from Nampa, and a 20-year-old woman from Kuna, state police said. Two of the pickup’s occupants were airlifted to hospitals and the other was transported to a hospital via ground ambulance.
The names of the pickup’s occupants have not yet been released but state police said all three are expected to survive.
After the crash, the pickup caught fire and was destroyed by the flames.
Traffic on Highway 95 was delayed for about three hours because of the wreck.
Around the same time as that crash, a motorcyclist died in a collision with a tractor-trailer on Highway 25 at East 990 South, just east of Hazelton, a town between Twin Falls and Burley.
Todd D. Bell, 46, of Hazelton, died at the scene of the Saturday afternoon crash when his westbound 1999 Suzuki motorcycle collided with an eastbound 2013 Kenworth tractor-trailer.
State police said the accident occurred because the semi’s driver, Rigoberto Avila Gomez, 46, of Heyburn, failed to yield while attempting to turn from Highway 25 onto East 990 South.
Avila Gomez was not injured in the wreck.
Highway 25 was shut down for over three hours because of the crash.
The final fatal wreck of the weekend occurred early Sunday morning east of Stanley.
Paul Vestal, 75, of Caldwell, died when his northbound 2012 Ford F150 pickup truck left Highway 75, careened through Basin Creek and slammed into a mountainside, state police said.
Vestal was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, state police said.
During last year’s “100 Deadliest Days,” 88 people died on Idaho’s roads.
Authorities are urging motorists to drive responsibly this summer season to avoid tragedy.
“These warmer months are dangerous because we typically see more drivers on the road, with teens out of school and summer road trips underway,” said Idaho Office of Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson. “We also expect busier roads as COVID restrictions lift and Idahoans feel more confident and eager to get back on the road and travel.”
The Idaho Transportation Department issued a press release last week urging motorists to refrain from “distracted driving, impaired driving and aggressive driving.”
“Whether you are on vacation or just driving your regular commute, it’s always important to make safe decisions while driving. Stay focused and drive engaged, plan for a sober ride, and make sure you buckle up,” Tomlinson said.