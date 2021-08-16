Kennady Hill noticed the tiny boy floating near the bottom of the hot tub right after a group of other people got out.
The 10-year-old Pocatello girl initially thought the child was playing a game, watching him rise and wiggle his little fingers when they poked through the surface only to sink to the bottom again.
"Five seconds went by and I thought, 'OK, he's in trouble,'" Kennady recalled.
Hill recently lived every child's dream — making a family trip to the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland, in Anaheim, California. Although the Magic Kingdom lived up to the hype, the highlight of the trip came in the rectangular hot tub at the hotel water park.
At Disneyland, Kennady got to meet Mickey Mouse and Goofy, experience what it's like to drive a race car and feel the rush of some of the most iconic theme park rides. In that hot tub, however, she saved a 2-year-old's life.
For her heroics, Anaheim Fire & Rescue has recognized Kennady as an Anaheim Citizen Hero. Her award will be arriving in the mail soon.
"I feel proud and happy for that family and that kid," Kennady said. "It was really wonderful."
It was 12:30 p.m. — just a half hour before Kennady and her family were scheduled to head for the airport to return home. The little boy had slipped away from the adult who was supervising him and gotten in over his head in the hot tub. Kennady, a strong swimmer who could barely touch the floor herself, grabbed his arms and pulled him out of the hot tub. She set him on a bench, where an adult who noticed what was happening patted him on the back, causing the boy to spit up water three times. The boy's brother and sister arrived while the man cleared the child's airways.
The boy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was admitted for two days, but he's made a full recovery, said Kennady's mother, Molly Hill. The paramedics said the boy's family is extremely lucky that Kennady chose to personally take action rather than run for help, as every second mattered.
"They said another 30 to 45 seconds would have made the difference to tragedy," Molly said. "That's when it clicked for me. OK, she legitimately saved his life."
Kennady's grandma, Sally Hill, had long wanted to take her two children and their families on a Disneyland trip. The much-anticipated vacation was re-scheduled twice due to COVID-19 before it finally took place.
Molly said the child's family hugged her daughter tightly and thanked her repeatedly. The staff at Cambria Hotel Anaheim Resort treated Kennady's family to a free pizza lunch to express their appreciation.
Battalion Chief Michael Byard, with Anaheim Fire & Rescue, gave Kennady her first job offer, vowing to hire her on the spot if she returns in 10 years. Kennady said the offer is tempting, but she plans to become a doctor.
As summer break comes to an end, Kennady finds herself in the unusual position of counting the days until she gets to go back to school. She said she can't wait to share the story with her best friends and favorite teachers at Pocatello Community Charter School, where she'll be entering the fifth grade.
"It's kind of the most special memory," Molly said of her daughter's actions. "It's definitely what she told her aunt and grandparents about when she got home."