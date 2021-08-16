CHUBBUCK — Two crashes that occurred within an hour span on Interstate 15 in Chubbuck on Monday evening sent 10 people to local hospitals, according to police. A two-vehicle crash on the highway at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday ended with nine people being transported to the hospital. Police said a passenger truck hauling a utility trailer lost control of the trailer and struck another vehicle with seven passengers in it, causing it to roll. The driver, whom police identified as Bryant Hafen, 60, of Idaho Falls, was attempting to merge onto I-15 from New Day Parkway when his truck hit a car being driven by Anna Whetten, 43, of Rigby. Two of Whetten’s seven passengers were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the car, police said. Whetten and three of her passengers were taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Four other individuals involved were transported via personal vehicle to a local hospital. One person was transported via air ambulance to another hospital, police said. A secondary crash less than one hour later at about 6 p.m. on I-15 at milepost 72 left one person injured. Steven Quagigant, 39, of Blackfoot, was traveling northbound in a 2012 Dodge Ram when he was struck from behind by Jazmine Trammell, 25, of Pocatello, who was driving a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville. Upon impact, Trammell’s vehicle caught fire. Trammell was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital, according to police. The wrecks blocked all northbound lanes on the highway for about five hours on Monday.
