POCATELLO – It’s 7 p.m. on a recent Monday and the Pocatello High wrestling room has morphed into a WWE studio. This is part wrestling practice, part rehearsal.
All these strange circumstances began to form about a year ago. Idaho State professor Joel Shura picked the script of “The Burial of Thebes,” – a contemporary adaptation of the Ancient Greek Sophocles’ play, “Antigone” – for the ISU School of Performing Arts to perform in October.
As he read over the script, the back-and-forth between the characters Creon and his son, Haemon, felt like a constant struggle for power, a real battle more than just a war of words. Shura got the idea of creating an actual fight, intertwining the long dialogue with the Greco-Roman wrestling of the times.
Problem was, not many people know much about that style of combat. Tying in “Pocatello wrestling” into Google, Shura found Poky wrestling coach JB Plato and reached out asking if Plato could teach some Idaho State student actors to wrestle.
“I was more than excited to teach a whole different subset of people the sport of wrestling,” Plato said.
About a half-hour before they finish up on this Monday, Idaho State seniors Caleb Sager (Creon) and Devon Burningham (Haemon) are still working through one of the more technical moves. Basically, Burningham needs to flip Sager over his back and roll on top of him, which would be a whole lot easier if Sager didn’t have the frame of a college linebacker.
“Think about keeping that momentum and using that momentum that Caleb generates to get him over,” said fight choreographer Jake Wynn, an Idaho State senior.
Burningham listens and performs the move with just the air. He twists his shoulders, bends his knees, drops his butt and rolls on the mat. It looks like he’s dancing to music that’s not playing. And it looks perfect.
“Yes,” Plato shouts out. “Rotate all the way through.”
Burningham rises to his feet and starts bouncing. It’s as if he’s headed to battle. Four powerful jumps for fuel. He seems ready to burst through a brick wall. He practices the twisting motion a few more times with just himself.
“You ready?” Sager asks him.
“Yeah,” Burningham replies.
Sager steps towards him, throws a slow right hook that Burningham blocks. This is probably a sight never seen in the Poky wrestling room. Two men in black wrestling shoes and long white dresses, crouched down in beautiful wrestling poses.
Burningham wraps his arm around Sager’s neck and digs his hip into the big man’s side. Burningham dips down and throws out his right leg like a bowler’s finishing pose. Then he drops down and flips Sager onto the blue mat, pinning him down to his back.
“Yes!” Wynn hollers. “That was it, dude.”
Onlookers would have no clue neither Sager or Burningham had ever wrestled a few weeks ago. But that’s what eight hours of practice for one scene will do.
“I would say this is really complex because it’s actual wrestling moves and we’re both not wrestlers,” Burningham said. “We’re trying to become experts before the show comes out.”
Luckily, they have help.
Standing in the wrestling room, Wynn opens his backpack and pulls out a script that all marked up with paragraphs in the margins. The wrestling scene is roughly eight minutes long, chock-full of line after line of dialogue. The challenge for Wynn and Shura, the play’s director, is mixing in speech with wrestling, which means the actors need to deliver text while their circling each other or in a headlock.
Mapping all that out began with an exploration into Greco-Roman wrestling. Wynn would scour YouTube and Instagram for moves he thought fit the play, shoot the video over to Plato and basically ask: “Can you teach this?”
For Plato, these last few weeks have been Nirvana. There are few people you’ll speak to more passionate about the sport of wrestling. He believes it is the greatest thing on the planet and has the goal of exposing it to the masses. Teaching newcomers how to wrestle, to Plato, is like exposing someone to The Beatles.
“To teach people who have never wrestled before – adults, mind you – and they’re going to use what we teach them on stage for a production that hundreds of people are going to watch,” Plato said. “Then I get to spread wrestling to everyone else to enjoy.”
He started Sager and Burningham out just how he would his high schoolers. Going through the Pummel Drill. Practicing footwork. Making sure the actors keep their arms extended and their elbows tight. What Plato didn’t count on was the buy-in – and that has been most rewarding.
“They’ve really surprised me,” Plato said. “Not having a wrestling background. They’re not wrestlers. They come in here serious as hell. They bring in all their focus. Last week’s practice was a two-hour practice and they were intent and they were active and they were working on it and working on it.”
“He’s like a kid in a candy store,” Shura said of Plato. “So happy to reach new audiences with his art.”
The Burial at Thebes will be performed on October 8 & 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre in the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available by visiting isu.edu/tickets or calling (208) 282-3330.