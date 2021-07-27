POCATELLO — The prospects for holding the Idaho Hometown Hero Medal event for 2021 were looking good and it was well planned in advance, according to "Beena" Mannan, executive director at the JRM Foundation for Humanity and Idaho Hometown Hero Medal event.
But the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t cooperate again this year, she said.
Advance planning for the event was well along, she said.
But ultimately the JRM board that oversees the event decided the situation was again just too fluid to hold the Idaho Hometown Hero event this year, said Mannan.
She leads strategic planning and coordinates fundraising, donor relations, partner charity relations and seasonal funding campaigns.
The event had been originally scheduled for the Stephens Performing Arts Center on the campus of Idaho State University in Pocatello.
“Our board has decided it still isn’t safe enough to gather a large group of people, especially if there is a potential for unvaccinated attendees,” Mannan said.
Plus the Delta variant of COVID-19 is now in the region, she said.
So the board felt it needed to be ever more cautious to help stop the spread of the disease and prevent potential risk to community members, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, she said.
“In addition, our hospital personnel and frontline workers have been overwhelmed and overburdened for a while now,” she said.
So they didn’t want to risk the possibility of creating more cases of COVID-19 during the event.
But she says that the organization looks forward to the potential to hold the popular recognition event next year.
The foundation did have several community events planned, too.
These included a car show, a food truck, a live band, a cultural Aztec performance, a Partner Charity Exhibition, and inspiring stories.
It also planned a gala, and exhibits where local groups would have been able to talk about services and resources available in the community for a variety of needs.
But all those events have now been put off for a year to await more certainty about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mannan.
Still, the organization has hopes that conditions will improve enough to hold the Idaho Hometown Hero award event again before too much longer.
And they would aim to pick up where they left off.
“We hope to return next year and will be considering all nominations from 2020 to 2021,” Mannan said.
Anyone with questions about the situation can email them to questions@jrmfoundation.org.